No third trial for federal agent Christopher Deedy in 2011 fatal shooting of Kollin Elderts
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:38 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm spoke during Monday’s news conference. The prosecutor’s office announced that the city will not pursue a third trial in the 2011 case involving Christopher Deedy and Kollin Elderts.
GEORGE F. LEE / 2014
Special Agent Christopher Deedy looked on in court during his retrial on July 31, 2014.
COURTESY PHOTO
Kollin Elderts
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2011
In June 2020, prosecutors said the state would continue to pursue a trial for first-degree assault after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a case on whether Christopher Deedy should face a third trial, meaning they could not pursue a manslaughter charge against him. Above, Deedy, center, appeared for a court arraignment in 2011 with lawyer Brook Hart.