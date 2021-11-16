comscore No third trial for federal agent Christopher Deedy in 2011 fatal shooting of Kollin Elderts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
No third trial for federal agent Christopher Deedy in 2011 fatal shooting of Kollin Elderts

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm spoke during Monday’s news conference. The prosecutor’s office announced that the city will not pursue a third trial in the 2011 case involving Christopher Deedy and Kollin Elderts.

    Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm spoke during Monday’s news conference. The prosecutor’s office announced that the city will not pursue a third trial in the 2011 case involving Christopher Deedy and Kollin Elderts.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / 2014 Special Agent Christopher Deedy looked on in court during his retrial on July 31, 2014.

    Special Agent Christopher Deedy looked on in court during his retrial on July 31, 2014.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Kollin Elderts

    Kollin Elderts

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2011 In June 2020, prosecutors said the state would continue to pursue a trial for first-degree assault after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a case on whether Christopher Deedy should face a third trial, meaning they could not pursue a manslaughter charge against him. Above, Deedy, center, appeared for a court arraignment in 2011 with lawyer Brook Hart.

    In June 2020, prosecutors said the state would continue to pursue a trial for first-degree assault after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a case on whether Christopher Deedy should face a third trial, meaning they could not pursue a manslaughter charge against him. Above, Deedy, center, appeared for a court arraignment in 2011 with lawyer Brook Hart.

The first trial in 2013 ended with jurors deadlocked 8-4 in favor of finding Deedy not guilty of murder. The second trial in 2014 ended with jurors finding Deedy not guilty of murder, but deadlocked 7-5 in favor of finding him not guilty of manslaughter. Read more

