comscore Property tax assessments jepoardize Oahu’s clean energy projects | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Property tax assessments jepoardize Oahu’s clean energy projects

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.

The Honolulu City Council is weighing a bill that would provide renewable energy projects with substantial relief from an unexpected and steep increase in property taxes. Read more

