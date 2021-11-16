comscore Mokihana Tufono sets the tone for ‘Iolani volleyball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mokihana Tufono sets the tone for ‘Iolani volleyball

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:28 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Mokihana Tufono, ‘Iolani’s super setter-turned-outside hitter, signed a National Letter of Intent with UCLA last week.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM As a senior, Mokihana Tufono had 284 assists, 56 digs and 36 kills in regular-season play, earning AVCA second-team All-America honors.

‘Iolani’s super setter-turned-outside hitter signed a National Letter of Intent with UCLA last week, but the future of the Raiders’ season is on the line tonight. ‘Iolani (6-5) visits Kamehameha (7-4) with a state-tournament berth at stake. Read more

