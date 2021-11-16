Mokihana Tufono sets the tone for ‘Iolani volleyball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The numbers, the massive numbers, do all the talking for Mokihana Tufono.

‘Iolani’s super setter-turned-outside hitter signed a National Letter of Intent with UCLA last week, but the future of the Raiders’ season is on the line tonight. ‘Iolani (6-5) visits Kamehameha (7-4) with a state-tournament berth at stake.

The odds seem to be tough for the Raiders, who have carried on through the ILH playoff tournament without outside hitter Brooke Naniseni and middle Mari Lawton due to injuries. Senna Roberts-Navarro, Anuhea Hauanio-Lore and Haley Goto continue to hammer the ball, while Tessa Onaga sparks the back row.

The final leg of the double-elimination tournament pits Kamehameha, which edged ‘Iolani in five sets last week, against a Raiders squad that is 1-3 against the Warriors this season.

The Raiders’ lone win over the Warriors was on Oct. 22 at Father Bray Athletic Center. Tonight’s match is at Kekuhaupio Gymnasium, where ‘Iolani is 0-2 this season.

“I love playing at home, but regardless we’re still going to have the same game plan. It’s going to come down to who’s more disciplined, who does their job,” Tufono said.

When the teams met last week, Tufono hustled for 16 kills, 18 assists and two blocks in a superlative performance. Her background in club play, with Ku‘ikahi, has been as a setter, but with injuries, the team needed Tufono to swing away, mostly from the left side. With her vertical — she can touch 9 feet, 8 inches — the 5-foot-10 Tufono is a de facto blocker.

“I touched 9-8 a year ago at Kenny Patton (speed and quickness clinic). My goal is to touch the (basketball) rim and dunk by the end of my career,” she said.

As a senior, Tufono had 284 assists, 56 digs and 36 kills in regular-season play, earning AVCA second-team All-America honors. Coach Kainoa Obrey recalls his first observation of Tufono as a freshman.

“I distinctly remember her relentless effort to the ball. Mokihana never wanted to let the ball hit the floor. When the older kids saw that, she instantly gained their respect,” he said. “Right there, beyond her volleyball skills, we knew she was special.”

Since those early years, she has stepped up against top competition nationally.

“One thing she has greatly improved is her digging. She needed to adjust to the speed of play at a higher level to make more of those defensive plays. With her improved overall volleyball IQ, she is able to be in better positions and make more plays,” Obrey said. “

Tufono was thrown into the gauntlet and learned to play with older teammates and against bigger, stronger competition. She played in 18s for the past three years.

“That helped Mokihana grow at a fast rate,” Obrey noted.

She saw teammate Elena Oglivie, the former Star-Advertiser All-State Player of the Year (now at Stanford), thrive against older competition.

“She was amazing, and she traveled. Traveling is more for our development if we want to get better. Playing mainland teams gives us an opportunity to see high-level players and compete at that level. That’s as close as we’ll get to playing collegiately,” Tufono said. “At home, there’s great players, but the mainland is just different. They’re all competing at a high level in tournaments, always going to those tournaments. For me, as a setter, I needed to travel to see that high level and develop.”

That sets the foundation for connections with college coaches.

“Me and my dad (Albert) went through 100 e-mails, easily, sending it out for the Triple Crown and the other tournament in Kentucky. We just tried to get out as much info as we could, getting highlight videos out,” she said. “If you’re good enough, they’ll find you, definitely, but it’s important, even if you’re good, to send emails out so they know you’re interested. You have to advocate for yourself.”

Tufono turned down offers from Clemson, Pepperdine and Cal Baptist. There were dozens of other schools showing interest. UCLA just happened to be her ideal school, not too far away from older brother Maninoa, who plays football for USC. She grew up surrounded by football. Albert Tufono is an ‘Iolani legend. Brothers Jack and Maninoa starred at Punahou. She walks her father’s path.

“I applied for Punahou, Maryknoll and ‘Iolani. Jack and Maninoa went straight from Wilson (Elementary School) to Punahou. Growing up, I kind of wanted to make my own name and my dad went to ‘Iolani,” she said.

‘Iolani turned out to be a perfect fit.

“To be perfectly honest, my dad says I’m his most athletic child,” Tufono said. “I’m close to both of my brothers equally.”

Jack Tufono is now a graduate assistant coach at Arizona State.

“Probably the biggest thing I learned from him is mental toughness through adversity. He’s had two ACL tears. He persevered and let go of football, and transitioned from a player to a coach. Now he’s coaching at a high level and doing well,” she said.

“Me and Maninoa are kind of the same personality, super proud of where we come from, of our family, of where we come from,” Tufono said. “We’re super competitive when we play Uno or anything. Noa taught me to be super competitive and super loyal to my family.”

Youngest sibling Pati is a seventh grader at Kaimuki Christian. Mokihana Tufono says she has no competition from her brothers in one more talent: hula.

“I can dance hula and I don’t think they’re really hula dancers,” said Tufono, who grew up in the world of Tihati Productions.

Her mother, Misty (Thompson) Tufono, is the daughter of Jack and and Cha Thompson. Mokihana heard all the lore of yesteryear.

“From the stories I heard growing up about Waikiki in the late ’60s and ’70s, I would love to be there. It seemed like a carefree and classy time of Hawaiian music and hula,” she said.

She even got on stage and danced when her mother, who runs Tihati Productions today, was in need. Her on-court skills as a communicator make Tufono the glue girl for ‘Iolani.

“Mokihana’s talking has matured into conversations over her four years at ‘Iolani. More than just some noise, her words are mindful and have the underlying purpose of support and understanding. She listens and learns very well,” Obrey said. “Mokihana has grown to communicate with a variety of personalities that every team possesses, from players to coaches to managers. She connects with everyone!”

Mokihana Tufono’s favorites

Top 3 food/snack:

>> 1. Puna Deah’s cornbread. “That’s my great-grandma. She made the best cornbread I ever had. She passed away in 2016. My auntie (Shalei Eleneke) makes it whenever there’s special occasions like birthdays, or whenever we ask.”

>> 2. Papa’s roast pork with gravy. “My papa (Jack Thompson) can cook! He doesn’t use measurements and it comes out perfect every time.

>> 3. Mom’s shepherd pie. “My mom (Misty Thompson-Tufono) makes it from scratch. Hamburger, brown gravy, corn, mashed potatoes and cheese on the top. She learned that from Kamehameha Schools.”

Top 3 music artists: 1. Lauryn Hill (‘I Gotta Find Peace of Mind”), 2. Madison Ryann Ward (“Player”), 3. Sammy Johnson (“Waiting”).

>> Favorite class and teacher: 7th grade Bible, Mrs. Fowler (Kaimuki Christian School). “I grew up in the church, learning about bible stories. I love my teacher. She was super nice. She was paitent with all of us and made class fun. She helped us stay engaged.”

>> New life skill: Cooking. “I’m trying to learn to cook before I go away, but it’s not going too well. I want to make my Puna Deah’s pancakes.”