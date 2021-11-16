Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 12:44 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL College men: Lincoln University vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m., at McCabe Gym; Alaska Anchorage at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. BOWLING OIA East: 5 p.m., at K-Bay. VOLLEYBALL ILH girls Division I: Championship double-elimination tournament, ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 5 p.m. ILH girls Division II: Championship Tournament, loser’s bracket—University at Maryknoll, 6 p.m. OIA East girls: Anuenue at Kalani, Kaimuki at Roosevelt, Kailua at Castle, Moanalua at McKinley, Farrington at Kaiser, Kahuku at Kalaheo; matches begin at 7 p.m. WEDNESDAY BASKETBALL College men: Lincoln University vs. Chaminade, 7:30 p.m., at McCabe gym. College women: Multnomah vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m., at McCabe gym. BOWLING OIA West: 5 p.m., at Schofield. VOLLEYBALL OIA West girls: Aiea at Waialua, Leilehua at Mililani, Radford at Kapolei, Waianae at Nanakuli, Campbell at Pearl City; matches begin at 7 p.m. VOLLEYBALL OIA GIRLS Varsity Nanakuli def. Pearl City 25-21, 25-18, 24-26, 25-17 AIR RILFERY OIA BOYS Moanalua 2053, Kalaheo 638 High Scorer: MOA—Aidan Fong 521. KALH—Jake Graham 453 Kalani 1977, Kahuku 750 High Scorer: KALN—Jay Suh 520. KAH— Talen Lohman 458 Kaiser 1978, Kaimuki 296 High Scorer: KAIS—Zachary Kawada. KAIM—John De Rego 296. Roosevelt 1304, Farrington 0 High Scorer: ROO—Mason Lee 475. Leilehua 1894, Kapolei 1725 High Scorer: LEI—Jayden Francoise 512. KAP—Jacob Membrerre 441. Campbell 1135, Radford 721 High Scorer: CAM—Ocean Gouviea 420. RAD—Michael Haynes 437. Pearl City 2059, Waianae 467 High Scorer: PC—Sean Delara 528. WAIN—Lawrence Ujimori 467. Waialua 718, Nanakuli 321 High Scorer: WAIL—Logan Heath 392. NAN—William Brown 321 Previous Story Television and radio - Nov. 16, 2021