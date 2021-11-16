Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Lincoln University vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m., at McCabe Gym; Alaska Anchorage at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

BOWLING

OIA East: 5 p.m., at K-Bay.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls Division I: Championship double-elimination tournament, ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.

ILH girls Division II: Championship Tournament, loser’s bracket—University at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.

OIA East girls: Anuenue at Kalani, Kaimuki at Roosevelt, Kailua at Castle, Moanalua at McKinley, Farrington at Kaiser, Kahuku at Kalaheo; matches begin at 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Lincoln University vs. Chaminade, 7:30 p.m., at McCabe gym.

College women: Multnomah vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m., at McCabe gym.

BOWLING

OIA West: 5 p.m., at Schofield.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA West girls: Aiea at Waialua, Leilehua at Mililani, Radford at Kapolei, Waianae at Nanakuli, Campbell at Pearl City; matches begin at 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA GIRLS

Varsity

Nanakuli def. Pearl City 25-21, 25-18, 24-26, 25-17

AIR RILFERY

OIA BOYS

Moanalua 2053, Kalaheo 638

High Scorer: MOA—Aidan Fong 521. KALH—Jake Graham 453

Kalani 1977, Kahuku 750

High Scorer: KALN—Jay Suh 520. KAH— Talen Lohman 458

Kaiser 1978, Kaimuki 296

High Scorer: KAIS—Zachary Kawada. KAIM—John De Rego 296.

Roosevelt 1304, Farrington 0

High Scorer: ROO—Mason Lee 475.

Leilehua 1894, Kapolei 1725

High Scorer: LEI—Jayden Francoise 512. KAP—Jacob Membrerre 441.

Campbell 1135, Radford 721

High Scorer: CAM—Ocean Gouviea 420. RAD—Michael Haynes 437.

Pearl City 2059, Waianae 467

High Scorer: PC—Sean Delara 528. WAIN—Lawrence Ujimori 467.

Waialua 718, Nanakuli 321

High Scorer: WAIL—Logan Heath 392. NAN—William Brown 321