The stars continue to align for Punahou.

The Buffanblu received top votes on nine of the 10 coaches and media ballots to retain the No. 1 ranking in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 on Monday.

A week ago, Punahou had six out of 10 first-place votes. Kamehameha, which had four first-place votes last week, had just one this time and remains at No. 2.

‘Iolani is at No. 3 again with a showdown at Kamehameha on the slate tonight. A state-tournament berth will be at stake.

Damien’s struggles since an injury to middle Tiani Souza sent the Lady Monarchs tumbling out of the Top 10. Kapolei, Kahuku, Le Jardin and Baldwin all took a step higher in the poll as a result. Kapolei swept Waianae to gain sole possession of first place in the OIA West. Baldwin (8-0) clinched a state-tournament berth with a win over Lahainaluna.

Kamehameha-Hawaii, 4-0 in Big Island Interscholastic Federation play, landed in the Top 10 for the first time this season. The Warriors are at No. 9.

Maryknoll returned to the Top 10 for the first time since Oct. 18. The Lady Spartans (9-3) are tied with University at No. 10.

University (7-4) is in the poll for the first time after defeating Hawaii Baptist and Damien in the ILH Division II tournament.

Damien (9-3), which placed first in the ILH D-II regular-season, eked out one of the league’s four state-tournament berths.

—

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top Ten

Nov. 15, 2021

Rank School (first-place votes) points, last week’s ranking

1. Punahou (9) (9-2, 7-2 ILH) 99 1

2. Kamehameha (1) (7-4, 6-3 ILH) 87 2

3. ‘Iolani (6-5, 5-4 ILH) 84 3

4. Moanalua (8-0 OIA) 69 4

5. Kapolei (8-0 OIA West) 55 6

6. Kahuku (7-1 OIA East) 39 7

7. Le Jardin (9-2, 6-2 ILH D-II) 37 8

8. Baldwin (8-0 MIL) 32 9

9. Kamehameha-Hawaii (4-0 BIIF) 12 NR

10. (tie) Maryknoll (9-3, 6-3 ILH D-II) 10 NR

10. (tie) University (7-4, 5-4 ILH D-II) 10 NR

No longer in Top 10: Damien (No. 5), Mililani (No. 10).