Hawaii News

Holiday gatherings return but caution urged

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:04 a.m.

Hawaii, along with the rest of the nation, is once again facing the perils of another holiday season as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches on, but with cases in the islands trending lower in recent weeks, many health experts say this time around most people should be able to celebrate with loved ones — with caution. Read more

