Holiday gatherings return but caution urged

Hawaii, along with the rest of the nation, is once again facing the perils of another holiday season as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches on, but with cases in the islands trending lower in recent weeks, many health experts say this time around most people should be able to celebrate with loved ones — with caution.

The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported 63 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 85,948 cases. No new virus-related fatalities were reported, so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remained at 977.

The new cases included 33 on Oahu, 14 on Hawaii island, seven on Maui, four on Kauai and five Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

DOH also reported Tuesday 1,375 active cases statewide, an increase of nine from the previous tally. Oahu had 685 active cases; Hawaii island, 279; Maui, 173; Kauai, 236; and one each on Lanai and Molokai.

A total of 51 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Tuesday, with eight in intensive care units and five on ventilators.

Meanwhile, vaccination rates continue to climb, with DOH reporting that 72.2% of the state’s population is fully immunized and 84.5% have received at least one dose.

DOH epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said she recommends all those who have not yet done so to consider getting vaccinated against COVID-19 before traveling or gathering for the holidays. But Hawaii residents should be able to celebrate with families this year, she said, while exercising caution.

“I think we’re in a really different place than we were last year,” Kemble said Friday. “Our ability to think about getting together with our families and actually spending face-to-face time, that’s become a real possibility now for us.”

However, she advised residents to still use common sense by keeping gatherings on the small side and, especially if not everyone can be vaccinated, using other mitigation layers such as gathering outdoors or finding ways to socially distance.

Appearing Friday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” livestream program, Lt. Gov. Josh Green also shared that he felt families could safely gather once again for the holidays, especially outdoors but indoors as well for those who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Green also advised exercising and going for a walk outdoors with family members.

“Walk off the extra mashed potatoes, gravy and poi that you eat, but be together, enjoy the holidays, and restore normalcy to the best of your ability,” he said. “Gatherings are very safe outdoors, indoors if you’re vaccinated.”

Those who are unvaccinated or vulnerable should wear a mask at family gatherings, he said, and those who are sick should stay home to avoid putting others at risk.

White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci echoed the comments of Hawaii health officials, saying that fully vaccinated family members should feel comfortable gathering this holiday season.

“If you get vaccinated and your family’s vaccinated, you can feel good about enjoying a typical Thanksgiving, Christmas, with your family and close friends,” Fauci said during a Monday briefing to the nonprofit Bipartisan Policy Center. “We unfortunately still have a dynamics of infection in the community of about 70,000 new cases per day.”

Fauci said for indoor settings, people should “go the extra mile” by wearing a mask.

“But when you’re with your family at home, goodness enjoy it, with your parents, your children, your grandparents,” he said. “There’s no reason not to do that.”

In its most recent cluster report released Thursday, DOH said that while air travel during the pandemic has been relatively safe, airports and travel destinations with crowding and lack of consistent mask use increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people delay travel plans until fully vaccinated.

The Health Department in October investigated a cluster of 11 COVID-19 cases associated with a family vacation at a theme park in California. Eight out of 23 travelers in the group tested positive for the coronavirus upon returning to Hawaii, while another three had symptoms that were epidemiologically linked, the report said.

All of the travelers in the group who were eligible were vaccinated against COVID-19. Six of the travelers experienced breakthrough cases despite being vaccinated. None were hospitalized.

But three family members traveled while experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, which the CDC does not advise even if fully vaccinated.

In addition, the theme park did not require social distancing and or masks outdoors. DOH said social distancing and masking are still suggested in crowded areas such as theme parks.

Tim Brown, an infectious disease modeler for the East-West Center in Manoa, warned that holiday gatherings and travel can potentially lead to another surge, and that as many safety precautions as possible should be taken in Hawaii.

“If someone is coming in from the mainland, get them tested,” Brown said. “If you’re going to the mainland and coming back, make sure you’re tested when you’re back.”

Brown’s advice is to get rapid COVID-19 tests and to have everyone tested before entering a home for a gathering.

“That’s the best way to keep Gramma safe,” he said.