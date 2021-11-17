comscore Kokua Line: How do I transfer a car’s title after an owner dies? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: How do I transfer a car’s title after an owner dies?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:04 a.m.

Question: How do I transfer a vehicle title to myself after an owner has died? Do I have to have a death certificate? We didn’t have an automatic transfer set up. Read more

Previous Story
Property tax assessments jeopardize Oahu’s clean energy projects

Scroll Up