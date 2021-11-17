Waikiki’s Surfjack hotel opens art-inspired penthouse with Society6 online marketplace

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Artists curated through a partnership with Society6 have inspired a new penthouse at the Surfjack Hotel &Swim Club in Waikiki that is launching in time for the holidays.

Society6 is a popular online marketplace of unique wall art, home decor and lifestyle goods featuring designs by more than 300,000 independent artists.

Lynette Eastman, Surfjack’s general manager, said the collaborative is geared to helping artists thrive, especially those with local ties.

“The Society6 Suite is filled with local art curated by Oahu-based Derive Collective and Cheyenne Kanani,” Eastman said. “In it, guests will be surrounded by artwork that evokes the laid-back spirit of modern aloha that they bring back home by purchasing pieces online.”

Eastman said the penthouse likely will cost $375 to $500 a night depending on demand. The goal is to put mostly social media influencers and VIP guests in the space, which also serves as a retail space for Society6.

“We are a boutique lifestyle brand — that means we are focused on how you live,” she said. “We have a relaxed, laid-back vibe, but we’re colorful. Society6 matches our personality.”

Eastman said the suite allows Surfjack to find new ways to monetize tourism while supporting artists and designers. The opening also is a sign that tourism is getting back on track.

“We had this partnership and had planned to open the suite before the pandemic, but the timetable got put on hold,” Eastman said. “We felt the time was finally right.”

Eastman said the suite is an extension of the Surfjack’s brand as a place that supports locals as well as visitors.

The 112-room hotel also uses local ingredients in its Mahina &Sun’s restaurant, which won an Open Table Diner’s Choice award in 2021. Eastman said chef Erik Leong’s menu is inspired by the people and places of Hawaii.

“We call it elevated home cooking,” Eastman said. “It was such a challenge to get fish during the pandemic. It’s still very expensive, but we still stick to our commitment to fresh fish.”

The hotel has turned its common space into a market for local vendors from 6 to 9 p.m. every third Thursday.

It also supports local musicians by hiring them to perform nightly from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and until 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The lineup includes Kelly Boy DeLima, founder and leader of Kapena, on Thursdays; Dustin Park of reggae band Conscious Roots on Fridays; Jeff Rasmussen on Saturdays; ukulele player and vocalist Trishnalei on Sundays; Kokonut Point on Mondays; and Laupepa Letui, guitar player for Josh Tatofi, on Tuesdays.

Various artists perform Wednesdays.