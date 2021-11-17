comscore Waikiki’s Surfjack hotel opens art-inspired penthouse with Society6 online marketplace | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Waikiki’s Surfjack hotel opens art-inspired penthouse with Society6 online marketplace

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:04 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club General Manager Lynette Eastman surveyed the new Society6 Suite penthouse Tuesday. The hotel partnered with the online marketplace to furnish the suite with local art that is available for purchase. The penthouse bedroom is pictured at right.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The penthouse likely will cost $375 to $500 a night depending on demand. The goal is to put mostly social media influencers and VIP guests in the space, which also serves as a retail space for Society6.

Artists curated through a partnership with Society6 have inspired a new penthouse at the Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club in Waikiki that is launching in time for the holidays. Read more

