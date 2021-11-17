Waikiki’s Surfjack hotel opens art-inspired penthouse with Society6 online marketplace
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 1:04 a.m.
Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club General Manager Lynette Eastman surveyed the new Society6 Suite penthouse Tuesday. The hotel partnered with the online marketplace to furnish the suite with local art that is available for purchase. The penthouse bedroom is pictured at right.
The penthouse likely will cost $375 to $500 a night depending on demand. The goal is to put mostly social media influencers and VIP guests in the space, which also serves as a retail space for Society6.