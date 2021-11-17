comscore Hawaii Grown notes: Football, basketball, soccer, volleyball, cross country | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown notes: Football, basketball, soccer, volleyball, cross country

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson catches a second-quarter touchdown pass in front of Penn State defenders Joey Porter Jr. (9) and Ji’Ayir Brown (16) on Saturday.

Roman Wilson, Saint Louis ’20: The Michigan sophomore receiver caught a 21-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and added a 1-yard TD reception in the third quarter of a 21-17 win over Penn State on Saturday. Read more

