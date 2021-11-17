Hawaii Grown notes: Football, basketball, soccer, volleyball, cross country

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

FOOTBALL

>> Roman Wilson, Saint Louis ’20: The Michigan sophomore receiver caught a 21-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and added a 1-yard TD reception in the third quarter of a 21-17 win over Penn State on Saturday. Wilson caught three passes for 31 yards and has three receiving TDs this season.

>> Jayden de Laura, Saint Louis ’20: The Washington State freshman quarterback finished 20-for-36 for 280 yards and two touchdowns with two picks in a 38-24 loss to Oregon on Saturday. De Laura also capped a 12-play, 73-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter.

>> De’Zhaun Stribling, Kapolei ’20: The Washington State freshman receiver caught a 14-yard touchdown pass and finished with five receptions for 51 yards against the Ducks.

>> Nick Herbig, Saint Louis ’20: The Wisconsin sophomore linebacker made five tackles with one tackle for loss and a forced fumble in a 35-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday.

>> Jordan Botelho, Saint Louis ’20: The Notre Dame sophomore defensive lineman was in on four tackles in a 28-3 win over Virginia on Saturday.

>> Kekaula Kaniho, Kahuku ’17: The Boise State senior safety was in on two tackles and forced a fumble in a 23-13 win over Wyoming on Friday.

>> Kalen Davis-White, Hilo ’20: The Pacific Lutheran sophomore linebacker was named the Northwest Conference defensive player of the week on Monday. Davis-White led the Lutes with 15 tackles, had an interception and was credited with 1 1/2 tackles for loss in a 20-17 loss to Pacific (Ore.) on Saturday.

>> Darius Chaffin, Farrington ’21: The Pacific Lutheran freshman was named the NWC Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday after returning a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown and finishing with 114 return yards against the Boxers on Saturday.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Cole Arceneaux, Punahou ’18: The Adams State junior point guard had seven points, a game-high five steals and four assists in 32 minutes off the bench in a 101-91 loss to Western New Mexico on Saturday.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Lily Wahinekapu, ‘Iolani ’21: The Cal State Fullerton freshman guard scored 20 points and hit the game-winner with five seconds remaining in her college debut, a 71-69 victory over Southern Utah on Nov. 9. She had 13 points, eight assists, six rebounds and a steal in an 85-75 loss to Utah State on Sunday.

>> Camy Aguinaldo, ‘Iolani ’17: The Pacific (Ore.) senior guard was named the Northwest Conference Student-Athlete of the Week on Monday. Aguinaldo led the Boxers to wins over Pomona-Pitzer and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps over the weekend. She had 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists against the Sagehens and followed that up against the Athenas with a game-high 23 points, five assists and three rebounds. She was 4-for-5 from the 3-point line.

MEN’S SOCCER

>> Treyden Buder-Nakasone, Punahou ’20: The Chapman sophomore was named to the All-Southern California Interscholastic Athletic Conference second team earlier this month. Buder-Nakasone, an outside defender, started 15 matches during the season and helped the Panthers record five shutouts — second-most in the conference.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

>> Teani Arakawa, King Kekaulike ’21: The South Dakota State freshman assisted on the Jackrabbits’ lone goal in a 7-1 loss to Pepperdine in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. Arakawa finished her first collegiate season with five goals and three assists.

>> Rae Yoshioka, Punahou ’21: The Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) freshman midfielder, who was named honorable mention All-California Pacific Conference last week, scored the first goal in the seventh minute of a 3-1 victory over Marymount California on Saturday night to win the conference championship and secure a berth in the NAIA tournament.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Ally Wada, Hawaii Baptist ’18: The Portland State senior setter was named to the All-Big Sky Conference second team on Tuesday. Wada had 14 double-doubles this season and ranked fifth in the conference with 7.7 assists per set, helping to lead the Vikings offense to second in the Big Sky in kills per set (13.1) and assists per set (12.1). Portland State opens the Big Sky tournament on Thursday against Sacramento State.

>> Breelyn Clark, Kamehameha ’15: The Shaw University junior was named the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Setter of the Year on Monday. Clark totaled 664 assists and led the conference averaging 9.35 assists per set during the regular season. She also finished with a league-best 527 assists and 9.94 assists per set during conference play.

>> Noelani Beard, Castle ’19: The Shaw sophomore outside hitter was named to the All-CIAA first team. Beard finished the regular season with 111 kills, averaging 2.55 per set while tallying 84 digs.

>> Naya Dong, ‘Iolani ’19: The UC San Diego junior libero had a match-high 14 digs and two assists in a three-set loss to Hawaii on Sunday.

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

>> Nicholas Arima, ‘Iolani ’18: The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy senior finished 103rd with an 8K time of 29:54.3 at Saturday’s NCAA Division III Metro Region Championships.

>> Carlos Masuko, Kamehameha-Hawaii ’21: The Pacific (Ore.) freshman finished 119th at Saturday’s NCAA Division III West Region Championships with an 8K time of 28:06.7.

>> Reese Yamamoto, Mililani ’20: The Pacific (Ore.) freshman finished 148th at Saturday’s NCAA Division III West Region Championships with an 8K time of 29:46.3.

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

>> Kayla Almeida, Punahou ’20: The Chapman freshman finished 88th at Saturday’s NCAA Division III West Region Championships with a 6K time of 24:59.0.

>> Chloe Gangnath, Seabury Hall ’19: The Baylor junior finished 103rd at Friday’s NCAA South Central Region Championships with a 6K time of 23:16.8.

>> Leann Hamilton, Kealakehe ’20: The Cal State Northridge freshman finished 226th at Friday’s NCAA West Region Championships with a 6K time of 24:53.1.

>> Jordan Jones, St. Andrew’s ’18: The Army senior finished 102nd at Friday’s NCAA Northeast Region Championships with a 6K time of 22:59.3.

>> Gianna Sbarbaro, Le Jardin ’19: The San Diego junior finished 106th at Friday’s NCAA West Region Championships with a 6K time of 21:50.0.

>> Kari Tanji, ‘Iolani ’19: The University of the Pacific junior finished 228th at Friday’s NCAA West Region Championships with a 6K time of 24:57.3.

>> Tealani Wasson, Kahuku ’21: The Georgia Military College freshman finished 26th at Saturday’s NJCAA Division III Championships with a 5K time of 22:26.5.

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser.