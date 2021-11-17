comscore Waianae alum Jaylen Gonzales rewarded for staying at Whitworth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Waianae alum Jaylen Gonzales rewarded for staying at Whitworth

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:02 a.m.
  • COURTESY WHITWORTH UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS Rudyjay Keopuhiwa, a defensive lineman, earned all-conference recognition for the first time.

    Rudyjay Keopuhiwa, a defensive lineman, earned all-conference recognition for the first time.

  • COURTESY WHITWORTH UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS Jaylen Gonzales is one of 14 players from Hawaii on the Whitworth roster.

    Jaylen Gonzales is one of 14 players from Hawaii on the Whitworth roster.

Continue your football career or enter the real world to start providing for your newborn daughter. That was the decision facing Waianae alumnus Jaylen Gonzales earlier this year. Read more

