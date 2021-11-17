comscore Kamehameha ends ‘Iolani’s volleyball season with a sweep | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kamehameha ends ‘Iolani’s volleyball season with a sweep

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:03 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamehameha’s Adrianna Arquette goes up for a kill against ‘Iolani’s Callie Pieper.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamehameha’s Devin Kahahawai soared for a kill against ‘Iolani’s Callie Pieper, left, and Eryn Hiraki on Wednesday night at Kekuhaupio Gym on the Kamehameha Schools campus.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamehameha’s Devon Kahahawai put down a kill against Haley Goto.

Devin Kahahawai drilled 25 kills and had four blocks as No. 2 Kamehameha outlasted No. 3 ‘Iolani 25-22, 25-17, 27-25 before roughly 400 spirited fans at Kekuhaupio Gymnasium. Read more

