CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Lincoln University vs. Chaminade, 7:30 p.m., at McCabe gym.

College women: Multnomah vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m., at McCabe gym.

BOWLING

OIA West: 5 p.m., at Schofield.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA West girls: Aiea at Waialua, Leilehua at Mililani, Radford at Kapolei, Waianae at Nanakuli, Campbell at Pearl City; matches begin at 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

BOWLING

OIA East: 5 p.m., at K-Bay. OIA West: 5 p.m., at Schofield.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East girls: Kalani at Kaimuki, Anuenue at Kalaheo, Kaiser at Kahuku, McKinley at Farrington, Castle at Moanalua, Roosevelt at Kailua; matches begin at 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA GIRLS

Monday

Varsity

Kapolei def. Campbell 25-15, 25-18, 25-18

Mililani def. Waianae 25-15, 26-24, 25-19

Leilehua def. Waipahu 25-10, 25-13, 25-18

Junior Varsity

Kapolei def. Campbell 21-12, 21-17

Mililani def. Waianae 21-10, 21-20

Leilehua def. Waipahu 21-16, 21-7

Tuesday

Varsity

Kahuku def. Kalaheo 25-15, 25-17, 25-11

Junior Varsity

Kahuku def. Kalaheo 21-8, 21-7

ILH GIRLS

Varsity 1

Kamehameha def. ‘Iolani 25-21, 25-17, 27 25

Varsity 2

University def. Maryknoll 25-17, 25-19, 25-18

BOWLING

ILH GIRLS

Monday

Varsity

‘Iolani 3, Punahou 0

Island Pacific 0, Mid-Pacific 3

Pacific Buddhist 1, Damien 2

Sacred Hearts 0, Maryknoll 3

Hanalani 0, Kamehameha 3

Game/Series High IOL: Andee Wong 179/Carianne Takeuchi 513 PUN: Kyra Park 158/426 MPI: Caitlyn Chang 192/488 PBA: Hope Yee 178/413 DMS: Ariana Tyler 166/413 SHA: Maliaui’lani Hiapo180/499 MS: Vinci Lin 162/Madelin Agustin 429 HAN: Angela Phillips 181/483 KSK: Taylor Akau 179/485

Junior Varsity

Punahou 3, Iolani (B) 0

Mid-Pacific 2, Iolani (R) 1

Kamehameha 2, Sacred Hearts 1

Tuesday

Junior Varsity

Kamehameha 3, Mid-Pacific 0

ILH BOYS

Tuesday

Varsity

Mid-Pacific 3, Damien 0

St. Louis 3, Maryknoll 0

‘Iolani 3, Hawaii Baptist 0

Hanalani 3, Island Pacific 0

Punahou 3, Assets 0

Game/Series High DMS: Tyler Buckles 167/483 MPI: Jordan Lampitelli 176/496 STL: Andrew Cashman 214/610 MS: Carson Chie 189/Ryden Yoshikawa 484 HBA: Nicholas Kidd 197/549 IPA: Jett Taaca 158/417 PUN: Trent Nagamine & Blaise Nomitsu 193/Trent Nagamine 523 AHS: Micah Coarsey 153/371

Junior Varsity

Damien 3, Mid-Pacific 0

Punahou (B) 3, Punahou (G) 0