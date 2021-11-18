Editorial: Affordable housing funds unspent

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In what category does government have trouble spending its money? Not many, of course, but “affordable housing” seems to be one. Read more

In what category does government have trouble spending its money? Not many, of course, but “affordable housing” seems to be one.

The City Council is weighing a proposal to double the amount of property tax money set aside for the affordable-housing fund to 1%, but budget officials say there’s already nearly $40 million in it.

The difficulty of getting this money out the door for affordable roofs over heads says a lot about the problems Honolulu is facing. There are other bottlenecks to clear.