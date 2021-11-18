Editorial | Off the News Editorial: Affordable housing funds unspent Today Updated 12:57 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In what category does government have trouble spending its money? Not many, of course, but “affordable housing” seems to be one. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In what category does government have trouble spending its money? Not many, of course, but “affordable housing” seems to be one. The City Council is weighing a proposal to double the amount of property tax money set aside for the affordable-housing fund to 1%, but budget officials say there’s already nearly $40 million in it. The difficulty of getting this money out the door for affordable roofs over heads says a lot about the problems Honolulu is facing. There are other bottlenecks to clear. Previous Story Editorial: Traffic messaging in pidgin