City Council committee OK's Oahu hotel tax proposal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City Council committee OK’s Oahu hotel tax proposal

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.

Under Bill 40, revenue from the new tax would be split between the city’s general fund, rail and to support parks, beaches and other natural resources affected by tourism. Read more

