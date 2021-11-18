comscore Formerly homeless keiki get a hand from U.S. Postal Service with letters to Santa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Formerly homeless keiki get a hand from U.S. Postal Service with letters to Santa

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Senany Kachinori, 12, wrote down his Christmas wishes Wednesday at Kahauiki Village. The U.S. Postal Service organized the letter- writing campaign for about 100 children who live at the village.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Senany Kachinori, 12, crafts his North Pole-bound letter.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Jayan Irons, 2, gets help with her wish list to Santa from letter carrier Lamar McColor.

The children of Kahauiki Village — a community along North Nimitz Highway of 128 formerly homeless families — wrote letters to Santa Claus on Wednesday, including one girl who asked the jolly old elf for a job so she can help out her family. Read more

