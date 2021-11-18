comscore Honolulu Police Department reviewing vehicle pursuit policy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Police Department reviewing vehicle pursuit policy

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:57 a.m.

The Honolulu Police Department is reviewing its policy managing car chases after a recent high-speed pursuit in which three officers allegedly chased a carload of beach partiers until they crashed and police fled the scene. Read more

Previous Story
Demolition of Aloha Stadium possible in early 2023

Scroll Up