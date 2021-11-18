‘Iolani summer program offsets pandemic impacts

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

While the coronavirus pandemic has brought frustration, hardship and suffering to many, it also has resulted in a few positives: better hygiene practices, working from home and the blossoming of video- conferencing technology.

For ‘Iolani School, the Raider Ready! program also is one of those positive things.

Last year ‘Iolani administrators, after recognizing that many students suffered academically during the previous pandemic-plagued school year, cobbled together a series of free summer classes to help incoming students prepare for the new school year.

“We wanted to do it for their sake — and for the teachers — in order to do what we could to make sure these students came in on a level playing field,” said Timothy Cottrell, head of school.

The Honolulu private school created a full spectrum of preparatory courses designed to give students of differing levels of math and reading ability a helping hand with their academics.

“At the time it was a reaction to pandemic conditions,” Cottrell said. “We found out that it was incredibly helpful and useful across the board.”

Not only did it help give students a better foundation for ‘Iolani’s rigorous academic curriculum, it allowed the newcomers to become acquainted with the campus, meet new friends and learn school routines before the start of the new academic year.

Additionally, teachers were able to build relationships with their new students, learn about their academic needs and allow for a smoother transition to the new year.

With it being application season for parents looking to enroll their children in private school next year, ‘Iolani recently announced it is bringing back the free Raider Ready! program for next summer — and likely for good.

“Our teachers were big proponents of us continuing to do this thing,” Cottrell said. “We saw the value and it was well worth it.”

The program, which required an investment by the school of more than $250,000, this year will offer six-week math and reading classes at no charge to up to 300 incoming enrolled students from kindergarten to 12th grade.

For more information, go to iolani.org/admission/day/raiderready.