comscore Kokua Line: Can I visit kupuna at a nursing home? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Can I visit kupuna at a nursing home?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.

Question: Since most kupuna and care home staff have been vaccinated, when will the families of residents be able to visit them in person again? Read more

Previous Story
Demolition of Aloha Stadium possible in early 2023

Scroll Up