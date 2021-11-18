comscore Oahu grand jury indicts adoptive parents in Isabella Kalua murder case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Oahu grand jury indicts adoptive parents in Isabella Kalua murder case

  • By Leila Fujimori and Peter Boylan lfujimori@staradvertiser.com, pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.
  A sidewalk memorial for Isabella Kalua on the corner of Hihimanu and Puha streets near the Kalua family home in Waimanalo.

    A sidewalk memorial for Isabella Kalua on the corner of Hihimanu and Puha streets near the Kalua family home in Waimanalo.

  City Prosecutor Steve Alm spoke about the charges against Lehua and Isaac Kalua at a news conference Wednesday. "We are working extremely hard at this," Alm said. "This is a heinous crime. They need to be held accountable."

    City Prosecutor Steve Alm spoke about the charges against Lehua and Isaac Kalua at a news conference Wednesday. “We are working extremely hard at this,” Alm said. “This is a heinous crime. They need to be held accountable.”

  Isabella Kalua

    Isabella Kalua

  Lehua Kalua and Isaac "Sonny" Kalua III

    Lehua Kalua and Isaac “Sonny” Kalua III

The grand jury was given details of alleged horrific abuse dating back to Feb. 8, 2019. Isabella was just 3 years old when she went to live with the Kaluas, and her older sister was 9. Read more

