On the Move: Catherine ‘Cathy’ Camp, Diane Murakami, Brandt Farias, Dayna Matsumoto

Central Pacific Bank has announced the following promotions within the bank’s leadership team, effective Jan. 1:

>> Catherine “Cathy” Camp has been promoted from group senior vice president and division manager, commercial real estate lending to executive vice president, real estate. She has over 25 years of experience in real estate planning, development and asset management. Before joining CPB, Camp was director of planning and development at Kamehameha Schools.

>> Diane Murakami has been promoted from group senior vice president, commercial banking, to executive vice president, commercial markets. Murakami has 30 years of experience in the financial industry. She is chairwoman of the Finance Council-Roman Catholic Church.

>>Brandt Farias has been promoted from senior vice president, marketing division to executive vice president and chief marketing officer. Farias has over 30 years in the local finances services industry. He is on the board of the Hawaii Chapter of the American Heart Association.

>> Dayna Matsumoto has been promoted from senior vice president and controller, to group senior vice president and controller. Matsumoto has nearly 20 years of accounting, audit and finance experience, 15 of those years at CPB.

———

