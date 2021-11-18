comscore Ann Miller: Like in law, Rick Fried rules the courts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Ann Miller: Like in law, Rick Fried rules the courts

  • By Ann Miller Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.
  • COURTESY RICK FRIED Rick Fried hits a return while volleying at Waialae Country Club.

    COURTESY RICK FRIED

    Rick Fried hits a return while volleying at Waialae Country Club.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2020 In his “spare” time, Rick Fried has worked with the Honolulu Symphony, Hawaii Theatre, Shriner’s Hospital for Children and the ACLU. As Chairman of the Hawaii Tourism Authority, he helped bring two Federation Cups and a Davis Cup here from 2016-2020.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2020

    In his “spare” time, Rick Fried has worked with the Honolulu Symphony, Hawaii Theatre, Shriner’s Hospital for Children and the ACLU. As Chairman of the Hawaii Tourism Authority, he helped bring two Federation Cups and a Davis Cup here from 2016-2020.

After making his case in tennis for seven decades, one of his sport’s sweetest verdicts is finally in for Rick Fried, one of Hawaii’s most celebrated attorneys. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 18, 2021

Scroll Up