Prep football preview: For Mililani, every game is like a championship

In the OIA Open Division, four teams qualify for the playoffs, but it still feels like a week-to-week survival contest for coaches.

Rod York certainly has this perspective. After No. 3 Mililani took a 55-20 walloping from No. 1 Kahuku last week, the sense of urgency went from high to atmospheric. The Trojans will visit No. 5 Campbell (4-0, 4-0 OIA Open) on Saturday.

“We look at it like the championship game. We put everything into everyone we play. We did that last week and we got our butts kicked,” York said. “Now we got to regroup and play a tough Campbell team at their house.”

Mililani (3-1, 3-1) had surrendered just six points in its first three games. It was 6-all in the second quarter with Kahuku when the momentum shifted. Kahuku’s four- and five-wide sets were lethal enough, even after starting quarterback Jason Mariteragi left with an injury.

The passing of backup Waika Crawford and a smashmouth attack by Kahuku kept Mililani’s offense on the sideline for much of the second half. Just about every chance to regain momentum was sidetracked by penalties. The teams combined for 318 yards on 32 yellow flags. Mililani had 16 penalties for 169 yards.

“We know we can play a lot better. We’ve got to eliminate these penalties,” York said. “Kahuku deserves that No. 1 ranking for sure. At the same time, we had nine 15-yarders, so we’re correcting it. It’s more of our attitude. I’ve got to do a better job of coaching.”

Campbell has permitted just 16 points in four games, but none of its opponents has the offensive arsenal of Mililani. Quarterback Emana Tarape was sharp in the early going before Kahuku picked him off four times.

“I take blame for that because I can’t run the same offense with him,” York said, referring to previous starting QB Kini McMillian, now out with an injury. “I’m going to scale it down and I need to use the run game more. What people don’t realize is, it’s only our fourth game and these are a lot of inexperienced guys.”

The Sabers know that scenario well. Former starting QB Blaine Hipa is thriving at Chandler (Ariz.), while first-time starter Chayne Kuboyama-Hayashi is learning on the job. The sophomore has 874 passing yards and 11 TDs with six picks.

Coach Darren Johnson’s offense once had a focal point with All-State wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, now at the University of Central Florida. Today, he has six different pass catchers who have scored at least one TD. Jourdain Berinobis-Pyne (13 receptions, 202 yards, two TDs) leads the group.

If Campbell gets past Mililani, a showdown with Kahuku next week would determine home-field advantage for the playoffs. Three teams from the OIA will qualify for the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Open Division State Championships.

—

CAPSULES OF THIS WEEK’S GAMES

No. 6 ‘Iolani at Roosevelt

Friday, 7 p.m.

The Raiders (8-0, 6-0 ILH D-I/D-II) continue to rumble on the ground with great success. Senior Brody Bantolina is closing in on the 1,000-yard mark after another big performance. The running back has 896 yards and 20 touchdowns.

’Iolani overwhelmed Castle, 49-14, last week, and, including a 28-0 win over Kailua three weeks ago, has not been in a close game all season.

Roosevelt (1-2, 1-2 OIA D-I) has two common opponents with ’Iolani: Castle and Kailua. The Rough Riders lost to Castle, 18-14, and routed Kailua last week, 38-7.

While the running game has averaged a modest 23.3 yards per game, Roosevelt utilizes a deep pool of receivers. That includes George Matsunaga (nine receptions, 143 yards, two TDs) and Kamuela Kaaihue (nine, 76, three).

’Iolani’s defense, coordinated by Delbert Tengan, has permitted more than two TDs in a game just twice, to Kamehameha I-AA (35-20) and Saint Louis I-AA (52-28). Sterling Sakashita, one of seven “Hybrid” position players on the roster, leads the defensive unit. He also one of the top kick returners in D-I.

Roosevelt’s defense can hold its own. Led by linebacker and Boise State commit Kaeo Akana, the Rough Riders have permitted just 13 points per game.

The two schools have not met on the gridiron for at least 48 seasons.

Waianae at No. 10 Kapolei

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The Seariders (2-3, 2-3 OIA Open) enter their final week of play with hopes of squaring their record at .500 under first-year head coach Matt Murakawa. It has been feast or famine for Waianae, including last week’s 49-20 win over Farrington.

Running back Kolu Quisquirin-Sabagala has been a focal point for opposing defenses. The senior has rushed for 386 yard and four TDs. The development of junior QB Tarent Moniz-Babb (777 yards, seven TD passes) and the receiving corps has plenty of upside.

Kapolei (1-3, 1-3) is coming off a 36-3 loss to Campbell. Like the Seariders, the Hurricanes have beaten Farrington and lost to No. 1 Kahuku and No. 3 Mililani by lopsided scores. Two-way lineman Iosefa Tapeni, a 6-3, 288-pound junior, has wreaked havoc as a pass rusher in the trenches. Tapeni has eight sacks in four games.

Leilehua at Farrington

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The Mules (0-4, 0-4 OIA Open) are on the road for the second time this season. When the teams met to begin the 2019 season, Leilehua won, 35-0, at Skippa Diaz Stadium. Farrington won the matchup in ’18, 35-16, and Leilehua took the ’17 contest, 33-6.

Leilehua lost to Campbell last week, 41-7.

The Governors (0-4, 0-4) have guided sophomore QB MJ Moreno along. Moreno has completed more than 50% of his pass attempts with four TDs and just two interceptions.

Syracuse Kahakai, Blaze Ganotise, Laauli Liki and Josiah Chaffin lead the Govs’ defense.

Kaiser at Nanakuli

Friday, 7 p.m.

The Cougars (5-0, 5-0 OIA D-II) have allowed just 8.4 points per game and are in the driver’s seat of the OIA D-II chase. Only two teams qualify for the playoffs, i.e. a single championship game.

Nanakuli (3-1, 3-1) needs a win to keep its postseason hopes alive. Coach Kili Watson’s squad presents a dynamic challenge on both sides of the ball. The Golden Hawks have surrendered just 46 points in four games, and more than half came in last week’s 70-26 blowout of McKinley.

Keahi Ah Sui has been a dual threat offensively with 957 passing yards, nine TDs and just three picks with a 67% completion rate. He has rushed for 282 yards (10.1 per carry) and four TDs.

“(Ah Sui) is a really good quarterback,” Kaiser coach Tim Seaman said. “He throws a nice ball, makes good reads and can hurt you with his legs, as well. We are very impressed by him.”

The 5-10, 160-pound senior also has multiple playmakers at his disposal, from running back Christian Asinsin (376 yards, three TDs) to multi-skilled Joseph Lewis IV (313 yards, five TDs from scrimmage) to David Kalili (24 catches, 337 yards, four TDs).

Kaiser’s run stoppers include Ryan Bethke, Nick Wild, Hopo Aholelei, Taye Debina and Kuahiwi Cummings. Caleb Garcia leads the secondary for Kaiser.

Kaiser’s offense has been on fire with Easton Yoshino in the pocket. The 6-1, 180-pound junior has passed for 1,189 yards and 11 TDs with only three interceptions at a 66-percent completion rate.

Kamakana Mahiko (31 receptions, 554 yards, six TDs) and Justin Kaneoka (29, 460, four) may be the best 1-2 receiving combo in Division II statewide.

Kaimuki at Pearl City

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Do-everything senior Sione Taufa would be a defensive-side starter for most any team in the state. Kaimuki (1-3, 1-3 OIA D-II) needed him to double up as a tight end/slot receiver, and now the 5-11, 230-pound senior is a threat at quarterback. Lineman-turned-running back Ofa Vehikite was another key in last week’s 34-6 win over Kalaheo.

D-II in the OIA has the longest regular-season schedule, nine games, of any league in the state. Pearl City (2-2, 2-2) still has an outside shot at qualifying for the championship game. After losing to Kaiser, 27-8, last week, the Chargers have Kaimuki, Waialua, McKinley and Kalani remaining on the slate.

Castle at Waipahu

Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

The Marauders (2-0, 2-0 OIA D-I) are in position to reach the league title game, but the rest of the schedule is deceptively difficult. Castle is coming off a 41-23 loss to Aiea, but was very close for a half. The Knights’ defense came up with three first-half interceptions, including a pick-6 by two-way standout Kala Estacado-Matthews, but fatigue became a factor for the unit.

If Castle (1-3, 1-3) can move the chains with some consistency, it could make all the difference against the Marauders.

The Knights face a defense led by Romeo Tagata, I‘a Fualema and Toodie Failauga.

Waipahu has fine-tuned its offense for two weeks since beating Moanalua. Running back Michael Iaulualo (245 yards, two TDs) has accounted for 83% of the team’s rushing attempts and is the only Marauder with net positive rushing yardage so far.

Waialua at Radford

Saturday, 6 p.m.

At 2-2 in OIA D-II play, the Bulldogs still have a mathematical chance to qualify for the title game, thanks to a 21-15 win over Kalaheo last week.

Coming up with a game plan to contain Radford’s playmakers is a major challenge. The Rams (4-1, 4-1) posted a crucial 28-13 win over Kalani last week. The RB combo of Christian Payton (443 yards, seven TDs) and Michael Hayslett (240, three) has been highly effective.

Payton also has nine catches for 92 yards and two TDs. Jack Carlson (23 receptions, 286 yards, four) leads a deep receiver group.

Kalaheo vs. McKinley

Alex Kane Stadium, Kailua Saturday, 6 p.m.

Riis Weber continues to shoulder the burden for the Mustangs (0-4, 0-4 OIA D-II). The 6-2, 185-pound junior has a usage rate like no other offensive player in OIA D-II with 114 of his team’s 115 pass attempts, and 73 of Kalaheo’s 109 carries.

The effort is there. Kalaheo came close in a 21-15 loss at Waialua last week. Another Mustang making plays is wide receiver Isaiah Akiu, who has 23 receptions for 293 yards and two TDs.