Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BOWLING

OIA East: 5 p.m., at K-Bay. OIA West: 5 p.m., at Schofield.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East girls: Kalani at Kaimuki, Anuenue at Kalaheo, Kaiser at Kahuku, McKinley at Farrington, Castle at Moanalua, Roosevelt at Kailua; matches begin at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Northwest Indian at Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

College women: Bank of Hawaii Classic—Prairie View A&M vs. Portland State, 4:30 p.m.; Portland at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Also, Multnomah at Hawaii Hilo, 1 p.m., at UHH gym.

FOOTBALL

OIA Open Division: Leilehua at Farrington, Waianae at Kapolei; varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior varsity game.

OIA Division II: Kaiser at Nanakuli, 7 p.m.; Kaimuki at Pearl City, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at UHH gym.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA

Wednesday

Varsity girls

Waianae def. Nanakuli 25-23, 25-9, 25-17

SOCCER

ILH

Wednesday

Junior varsity boys

Kamehameha Blue 3, ‘Iolani 2

Punahou Blue 7, Kamehameha White 0

Punahou Gold 2, Mid-Pacific 1

BOWLING

ILH

Wednesday

Varsity girls

Team results

Sacred Hearts 2, Hanalani 1

‘Iolani 3, Maryknoll 0

Damien 2, Hawaii Baptist 1

Kamehameha 3, Punahou 0

Pacific Buddhist 2, Island Pacific 1

High game/series—Han: Angela Phillipa 176/479. SHA: Isavella Savea 166/425. Iol: Carianne Takeuchi 256/630. Mryk: Cerena Arocha 170/Mandi Agustin 460. DMS: Nicole Siu 134/Ariana Tyler 333. HBA: Jaylynn Sasano 151/436. KS: Taylor Akau/Mariah Antoque 192/Tory Refamonte 537. Pun: Kyra Park 164/Harley Ceberano 430. PBA: Jessica Mukae 191/420. IPA: Kristin Chun 174/462.

SOFT TENNIS

OIA

Sunday

Varsity girls

Mililani 2, McKinley 0

Varsity boys

Moanalua 2, Mililani 0

GOLF

NAME, HOMETOWN, DATE, COURSE, HOLE, YDS, CLUB

— 2020 —

Duy Ho, Honolulu, July 12, Ewa Beach Golf Club, 13, 135, 8-iron

Jeff Schneider, Ewa Beach, July 18, Makalena Golf Course, 11, 150, 4-iron

Loreto Magsanide, Ewa Beach, July 19, Leilehua Golf Course, 5, 204, 5-wood

Rand Yamasaki, Honolulu, July 20, Navy Marine Golf Course, 12, 157, 8-iron

Nate Hoffman, Kailua, July 25, Walter J. Nagorski, 3, 140, 8-iron

— 2021 —

Alan Kimi, Honolulu, Sept. 19, Waialae Country Club, 8, 130, 7-iron

*Frank Abreu Jr., Mililani, Sept. 30, Moanalua Golf Club, 5, 532, 3-wood (Driver second shot, from 256 yards)

Mark Seo, Honolulu, Oct. 1, Ewa Villages Golf Course, 2, 115, Wedge

Darrick Lee, Aiea, Oct. 3, Ted Makalena, GC, 14, 130, 9-iron

Myong Cha Mun, Honolulu, Oct. 3, Ewa Beach Golf Club, 13, 97, 7-rescue

*—Double eagle

Golf courses can email aces to sports@staradvertiser.com; no faxes are being accepted Editor’s note: The Star-Advertiser will run 10 aces a week, publishing submissions sent during the pandemic last year and submissions being sent this year.