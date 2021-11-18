Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 10:30 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BOWLING OIA East: 5 p.m., at K-Bay. OIA West: 5 p.m., at Schofield. VOLLEYBALL OIA East girls: Kalani at Kaimuki, Anuenue at Kalaheo, Kaiser at Kahuku, McKinley at Farrington, Castle at Moanalua, Roosevelt at Kailua; matches begin at 7 p.m. FRIDAY BASKETBALL College men: Northwest Indian at Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank. College women: Bank of Hawaii Classic—Prairie View A&M vs. Portland State, 4:30 p.m.; Portland at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Also, Multnomah at Hawaii Hilo, 1 p.m., at UHH gym. FOOTBALL OIA Open Division: Leilehua at Farrington, Waianae at Kapolei; varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior varsity game. OIA Division II: Kaiser at Nanakuli, 7 p.m.; Kaimuki at Pearl City, 7 p.m. VOLLEYBALL PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at UHH gym. VOLLEYBALL OIA Wednesday Varsity girls Waianae def. Nanakuli 25-23, 25-9, 25-17 SOCCER ILH Wednesday Junior varsity boys Kamehameha Blue 3, ‘Iolani 2 Punahou Blue 7, Kamehameha White 0 Punahou Gold 2, Mid-Pacific 1 BOWLING ILH Wednesday Varsity girls Team results Sacred Hearts 2, Hanalani 1 ‘Iolani 3, Maryknoll 0 Damien 2, Hawaii Baptist 1 Kamehameha 3, Punahou 0 Pacific Buddhist 2, Island Pacific 1 High game/series—Han: Angela Phillipa 176/479. SHA: Isavella Savea 166/425. Iol: Carianne Takeuchi 256/630. Mryk: Cerena Arocha 170/Mandi Agustin 460. DMS: Nicole Siu 134/Ariana Tyler 333. HBA: Jaylynn Sasano 151/436. KS: Taylor Akau/Mariah Antoque 192/Tory Refamonte 537. Pun: Kyra Park 164/Harley Ceberano 430. PBA: Jessica Mukae 191/420. IPA: Kristin Chun 174/462. SOFT TENNIS OIA Sunday Varsity girls Mililani 2, McKinley 0 Varsity boys Moanalua 2, Mililani 0 GOLF NAME, HOMETOWN, DATE, COURSE, HOLE, YDS, CLUB — 2020 — Duy Ho, Honolulu, July 12, Ewa Beach Golf Club, 13, 135, 8-iron Jeff Schneider, Ewa Beach, July 18, Makalena Golf Course, 11, 150, 4-iron Loreto Magsanide, Ewa Beach, July 19, Leilehua Golf Course, 5, 204, 5-wood Rand Yamasaki, Honolulu, July 20, Navy Marine Golf Course, 12, 157, 8-iron Nate Hoffman, Kailua, July 25, Walter J. Nagorski, 3, 140, 8-iron — 2021 — Alan Kimi, Honolulu, Sept. 19, Waialae Country Club, 8, 130, 7-iron *Frank Abreu Jr., Mililani, Sept. 30, Moanalua Golf Club, 5, 532, 3-wood (Driver second shot, from 256 yards) Mark Seo, Honolulu, Oct. 1, Ewa Villages Golf Course, 2, 115, Wedge Darrick Lee, Aiea, Oct. 3, Ted Makalena, GC, 14, 130, 9-iron Myong Cha Mun, Honolulu, Oct. 3, Ewa Beach Golf Club, 13, 97, 7-rescue *—Double eagle Golf courses can email aces to sports@staradvertiser.com; no faxes are being accepted Editor’s note: The Star-Advertiser will run 10 aces a week, publishing submissions sent during the pandemic last year and submissions being sent this year. Previous Story Television and radio - Nov. 18, 2021