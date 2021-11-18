Hawaii defensive back Eugene Ford has been all in from the jump

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This Ford was on overdrive.

After arriving in Honolulu in January 2017 as a University of Hawaii football recruit, Eugene Ford decided to dive into the culture. He ate plate lunches, climbed Kokohead Stairs, introduced himself to Warrior fans at a downtown rally and then at Hawaii Kai’s Costco, kept in touch with them through social media, and learned to say “howzit” with a shaka.

He was assigned to the defensive secondary, which he interpreted to playing all the positions. In five UH seasons, he has started at corner, both safety spots, nickelback and stud (linebacker-safety hybrid). He also was voted a co-captain in 2020.

Ford maximized his free ride to take only meaningful courses. Last year, he became the first member of his family to graduate college when he earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing. This Dec. 18, he will earn a second degree (communicology).

“It’ll be a bittersweet feeling,” said Ford, one of 17 seniors who will be celebrated Saturday in the Warriors’ final home game of the season. “The amount I’ve grown in four years out here, being with many different teammates, many different coaches … I’ll miss it. I’ve built relationships that will last forever.”

Ford said the Warriors have shown loyalty since the summer ahead of his senior year at University High School in Los Angeles. Assistant coach Abraham Elimimian first noticed Ford during a 7-on-7 camp. “I had a couple home visits with Coach Abe whenever he came out to California,” Ford recalled.

After Norm Chow was released as UH head coach in the middle of the 2015 season, the successor, Nick Rolovich, honored the scholarship offer to Ford. “And the rest is history,” Ford said.

Well, not quite. Because of a glitch in processing his SAT results, Ford delayed enrolling at UH until January 2017. During the gap semester in the fall of 2016, Ford trained in California while following the Warriors. “I was sitting in front of the TV every single Saturday when they played,” Ford said.

When he reported to offseason training in 2017, he encountered strength/condition coordinator Bubba Reynolds’ supplementary workouts. There were sprints while attached to parachutes or weighted sleds; stretching with resistance bands; tossing of boulder-sized medicine balls, and twirling heavy ropes. Some drills were without shoes to strengthen ankles. It was Mr. Miyagi methodology — with useful benefits.

“I’d never done this type of training before,’ Ford said. “It all worked out for the good.”

Ford went on to play in all 41 games of his first three UH seasons.

Ford also did not miss a community service event. During a downtown rally, he excelled on the Bishop and King street corners. “I wanted to be in tune with the support system throughout the island,” Ford said. “It was great because I got to meet people who were season-ticket holders for, like, 10-plus years. Just to see how dedicated they were through the ups and downs of this program, and how they were committed to what we were trying to build here, it was nice.”

Ford said fans reciprocated with support after he suffered a torn ACL in the second game of the 2020 season. The recovery period had a window extending to eight months. He completed his rehab in six months.

“It was all mental,” Ford said. “When I found out the diagnosis of my injury, I knew mentally I was going to be tough, and I was going to get through this hic-cup. Every single day I attacked the recovery, and I attacked the workouts.”

It was the same approach he used toward his studies. Ford acknowledged how fortunate he was to be on full scholarship while, for other students, the interest meter continued to run on their school loans.

“I took advantage of the opportunity,” Ford said. “More importantly, I could be the first in my family to (earn a degree). It kind of motivated me to represent my family, as well.”

Because of the pandemic, there was no commencement ceremony at the end of the 2020 fall semester. Ford’s diploma was sent to his mother’s house.

“When my mom saw it, she started crying,” Ford said. “She sent me pictures. She was very excited. It was a major accomplishment for me. Those four years were tough. There were a lot of ups and downs. But I got through it and made it happen.”