Editorial: Express your thanks with a letter
By Star-Advertiser staff
Today Updated 12:05 a.m.

It's been a year of uncertainty, adaptation and recovery — and now it's time to reflect on things with hope and gratitude. Today through Nov. 23, send in your thoughts about the things you're thankful for (letters at 150 words max, or essays at 500-600 words). A collection of these "Be thankful" submissions will run on Nov. 28, Thanksgiving weekend. Email to letters@staradvertiser.com; or send to 500 Ala Moana Blvd. Suite 500, Honolulu 96813, care of Letters.