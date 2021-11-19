Editorial: Hawaiian monk seals multiply

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument has had a baby boom — 171 monk seal pups born this year. The count, by biologists on an annual field camp, is good news for Hawaii’s endangered state mammal. In fact, the Hawaiian monk seal is one of only two monk seal species remaining on Earth, so this little burst of fecundity is a joy for the planet.

It will be five to 10 years before they are mature enough to go forth and multiply, so for now we simply say welcome, little monkettes.