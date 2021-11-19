Editorial | Off the News Editorial: Hawaiian monk seals multiply Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument has had a baby boom — 171 monk seal pups born this year. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument has had a baby boom — 171 monk seal pups born this year. The count, by biologists on an annual field camp, is good news for Hawaii’s endangered state mammal. In fact, the Hawaiian monk seal is one of only two monk seal species remaining on Earth, so this little burst of fecundity is a joy for the planet. It will be five to 10 years before they are mature enough to go forth and multiply, so for now we simply say welcome, little monkettes. Previous Story Editorial: Express your thanks with a letter