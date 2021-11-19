On the Move: Jacqueline Dame, Esmeralda Domingo, Jevi Gima, Amanda Helgesen

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced the addition of four new independent agents to its Leeward office:

>> Jacqueline M. Dameg previously served as a Realtor-­associate at Fil-Am Real Estate. She has been licensed since 2014.

>> Esmeralda R.S. Domingo most recently served as a Realtor-associate at Herbert K. Horita Realty. She has been licensed since 1995.

>> Jevi Gima also currently serves as a financial adviser assistant at Ameriprise Financial.

>> Amanda Helgesen previously worked in the retail and restaurant industries before joining Coldwell Banker Realty. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Virginia Commonwealth University and a degree in criminology from Chaminade University of Honolulu.

