comscore Oahu’s short-term rental rule decision likely to extened an additional 4 months | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu’s short-term rental rule decision likely to extened an additional 4 months

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.

Holiday scheduling delays at the Honolulu City Council mean owners of short-term rental properties will likely have to wait longer for a decision on new rules that would extend the minimum stay for guests from 30 days to 180 days. Read more

Previous Story
City Council committee OK’s Oahu hotel tax proposal

Scroll Up