The Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer team fell 5-1 to Sonoma State on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Division II West Region Women’s Soccer tournament in Seattle. Read more

The Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer team fell 5-1 to Sonoma State on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Division II West Region Women’s Soccer tournament in Seattle.

The Seawolves (15-5, 8-3) peppered the Vulcans in the first half, outshooting them 13-1 while taking a 2-0 lead. Sonoma State added three more goals in the second half before Alyssa Padron got Hilo on the board in the 79th minute.

The loss ends one of the best seasons in program history for Hilo (12-4, 8-1). The 12 wins is the most in program history. Additionally, the Vulcans’ PacWest co-title and NCAA postseason berth were the first for the program.