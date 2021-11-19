comscore ‘Iolani Classic returns with Bronny James and No. 1 Sierra Canyon | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

‘Iolani Classic returns with Bronny James and No. 1 Sierra Canyon

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2020 Sierra Canyon’s Bronny James will play in the ‘Iolani Classic.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2020

    Sierra Canyon’s Bronny James will play in the ‘Iolani Classic.

‘Iolani made the official announcement on Thursday morning after months of preparation. The boys Classic is set for Dec. 18-22, with NBCSN and Peacock set to air the semifinal and final rounds. All other boys tournament games will be aired on theSUVtv.com. Read more

Previous Story
Major League Baseball lockout prefered to in-season strike if no deal, Manfred says

Scroll Up