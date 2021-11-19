How the Hawaii and Colorado State football teams match up
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:07 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii defensive back Quentin Frazier (19) and defensive back Kai Kaneshiro (24) celebrate after Hawaii made an interception against UNLV on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree