Rainbow Wahine basketball eager to improve after rough start

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Daejah Phillips attacked the basket in a 20-point performance against San Diego last week.

Last week’s rough start on the road left the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team looking to apply the lessons in its home-opening weekend at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

