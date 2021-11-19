Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Northwest Indian at Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

College women: Bank of Hawaii Classic— Portland at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Also, Multnomah at Hawaii Hilo, 1 p.m., at UHH gym.

FOOTBALL

OIA Open Division: Leilehua at Farrington, Waianae at Kapolei; varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior varsity game.

OIA Division II: Kaiser at Nanakuli, 7 p.m.; Kaimuki at Pearl City, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at UHH gym.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Northwest Indian at Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

College women: Bank of Hawaii Classic—Prairie View A&M vs. Portland State, 9 a.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Also, Multnomah at Hawaii Hilo, 1 p.m., at UHH gym. CROSS COUNTRY

OIA East: Divisional Championships, 3 p.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park.

OIA West: Divisional Championships, 8:30 a.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park.

FOOTBALL

Mountain West: Colorado State at Hawaii, 6 p.m., at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

OIA Open Division: Mililani at Campbell, varsity begins 25 minutes after 4 p.m. junior varsity game.

OIA Division I: Castle at Waipahu, varsity begins 25 minutes after 4 p.m. junior varsity game.

OIA Division II: Waialua at Radford, 6 p.m.; McKinley vs. Kalaheo at Kailua High, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at UHH gym.

ILH girls Division I: Championship Tournament final—Kamehameha at Punahou, 4 p.m.

ILH girls Division II: Championship Tournament, final—University at Le Jardin, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College women: Bank of Hawaii Classic—Prairie View A&M vs. Portland, 2:30 p.m.; Portland State at Hawaii, 5 p.m.; games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

TENNIS

College women: Hawaii/Stanford Invite, time TBA, location TBA.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA EAST GIRLS

Kahuku def. Kaiser 25-09, 25-10, 19-25, 25-13

Moanalua def. Castle 25-15, 25-15, 25-11

BIIF GIRLS

Konawaena def. Kealakehe 25-12, 25-16, 25-10