Festival of Pacific Arts & Culture officials name Aaron Sala as director
By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:50 p.m.
The Hawaii delegation’s presentation at the 2016 opening ceremonies of the 12th Festival of Pacific Arts & Culture, which was held in Guam.
Aaron Sala, a Kamehameha Schools and University of Hawaii at Manoa graduate, is currently director of cultural affairs at the Royal Hawaiian Center, an associate faculty specialist at UH West Oahu, and founder and president of Gravitas Pasifika and the Native Imaginative, organizations focused on Pacific Islander storytelling.