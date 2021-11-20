comscore Festival of Pacific Arts & Culture officials name Aaron Sala as director | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Festival of Pacific Arts & Culture officials name Aaron Sala as director

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:50 p.m.
  • COURTESY OF KIHEI DE SILVA The Hawaii delegation’s presentation at the 2016 opening ceremonies of the 12th Festival of Pacific Arts & Culture, which was held in Guam.

    COURTESY OF KIHEI DE SILVA

    The Hawaii delegation’s presentation at the 2016 opening ceremonies of the 12th Festival of Pacific Arts & Culture, which was held in Guam.

  • COURTESY AARON SALA Aaron Sala, a Kamehameha Schools and University of Hawaii at Manoa graduate, is currently director of cultural affairs at the Royal Hawaiian Center, an associate faculty specialist at UH West Oahu, and founder and president of Gravitas Pasifika and the Native Imaginative, organizations focused on Pacific Islander storytelling.

    COURTESY AARON SALA

    Aaron Sala, a Kamehameha Schools and University of Hawaii at Manoa graduate, is currently director of cultural affairs at the Royal Hawaiian Center, an associate faculty specialist at UH West Oahu, and founder and president of Gravitas Pasifika and the Native Imaginative, organizations focused on Pacific Islander storytelling.

Festival of Pacific Arts & Culture officials have named Aaron Sala as festival director. Sala, who is Native Hawaiian and Samoan, will be in charge of the planning, coordination and execution of the 13th festival, which will be held in Hawaii for the first time in June 2024. Read more

Previous Story
Facts of the Matter: Lubricating grease starts with oil and soap

Scroll Up