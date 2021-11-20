comscore NOAA launches effort to bring further protections to Northwestern Hawaiian Islands | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

NOAA launches effort to bring further protections to Northwestern Hawaiian Islands

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.
  • NEW YORK TIMES / 2016 Sea turtles lie in the sun on Turtle Beach at Midway Atoll, which is part of the uninhabited Northwestern Hawaiian Islands protected by the national monument. The NOAA announced a plan Friday to establish a sanctuary for the waters surrounding the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, which is the world’s largest protected area and home to more than 7,000 species of wildlife.

    NEW YORK TIMES / 2016

    Sea turtles lie in the sun on Turtle Beach at Midway Atoll, which is part of the uninhabited Northwestern Hawaiian Islands protected by the national monument. The NOAA announced a plan Friday to establish a sanctuary for the waters surrounding the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, which is the world’s largest protected area and home to more than 7,000 species of wildlife.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2016 A portion of Midway Atoll in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument was seen from Air Force One, with President Barack Obama aboard, as it came in for a landing at Henderson Field in 2016.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2016

    A portion of Midway Atoll in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument was seen from Air Force One, with President Barack Obama aboard, as it came in for a landing at Henderson Field in 2016.

The ocean surrounding the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands — already protected by the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument — would find even greater safeguards under a proposal unveiled Friday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Read more

Previous Story
Facts of the Matter: Lubricating grease starts with oil and soap

Scroll Up