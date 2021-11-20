comscore Public financing for replacing Aloha Stadium not set yet | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Public financing for replacing Aloha Stadium not set yet

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.

When three development teams receive requests next month to submit proposals for replacing Aloha Stadium, they may find that only a portion of $170 million in state funding is available for the estimated $400 million project. Read more

