Hawaii News

Sunscreen chemicals still found at Hanauma, study says

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.
  A new study published in the scientific journal, Chemosphere, finds that oxybenzone from commercial, over-the-counter sunscreens pose a threat to the health of coral reefs at Hanauma Bay. The study examines whether the source of these sunscreen chemicals come not just from swimmers and snorkelers, but the beach showers at the nature preserve.

    A new study published in the scientific journal, Chemosphere, finds that oxybenzone from commercial, over-the-counter sunscreens pose a threat to the health of coral reefs at Hanauma Bay. The study examines whether the source of these sunscreen chemicals come not just from swimmers and snorkelers, but the beach showers at the nature preserve.

Despite a new law banning the sale of over-the-counter sunscreens containing chemicals deemed harmful to coral reefs, they are still turning up in the waters of Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve on Oahu. Read more

