Hawaii swimmers in range at SMU

The Hawaii men’s swimming and diving team remained in third place with a combined score of 422, and the Wahine moved up to third place, scoring 459 points heading into the final day of the SMU Invite in Dallas.

Chaminade earns volleyball crown

Chaminade women’s volleyball team swept Hawaii Hilo 25-23, 25-12, 25-17 to earn its first Pacific West Conference title since 1996.

UH Hilo women rally for win

Hawaii Hilo’s women’s basketball team rallied in the second half to defeat Multnomah 61-53 in Hilo on Friday.

HPU men grab home victory

Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team won its home opener against Northwest Indian College 99-70 at the Shark Tank on Friday.