Prep football: Leilehua makes statement; Waianae earns spot in OIA tourney
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:35 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Leilehua’s defense forced Farrington wide receiver Zechariah Molitau to fumble the ball during the first half on Friday.
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
‘Iolani quarterback Micah Hoomanawanui unleashed a pass against Roosevelt on Friday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree