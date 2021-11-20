Prep football: Leilehua makes statement; Waianae earns spot in OIA tourney

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After watching his team play, and win, its first competitive game of the season, Leilehua football coach Mark Kurisu decided it was time to speak out.

A last-minute field goal by Jonathan Breceda gave the visiting Mules a 9-6 win over host Farrington on Friday night at Skippa Diaz Stadium.

Leilehua had been outscored 181-13 in its first four games before beating the Govs (0-5), who entered the game as the only other winless team in the division.

After it was over, Kurisu was not in a celebratory mood.

“One of the biggest injustices this year is this division,” Kurisu said of the OIA Open Division, which the Mules were placed into this season after a runner-up finish in the OIA Division I in 2019. “It’s a travesty what they did with this division, where they allow certain things to happen, and certain schools follow the rules, and now we’ve got to scrap.

“There’s a reason why some teams are better than others, because they have more time practicing. For us and Farrington, we did our part, we did everything right, and they still said nope, you guys belong (in the Open Division) and that’s a travesty because that was on administration.”

Kurisu said his team started the season with 55 players but is down to 38 for various reasons, mainly injuries.

“I’ve had several season-ending injuries because my guys weren’t ready and that kind of stuff pisses me off because I’ve got to look at these parents and say I’m sorry your kid got hurt. We all want a great game. We all want a quality opponent.

“When things are unfair, we need some clarity and parity huh? Supposed to be Open, (Division) I and II. Why are they forcing teams to stay in the Open (division) when they knew it was not fair? They knew teams was practicing and … I’ve got to pick my players off the ground and say, ‘Dude, you all right? Sorry your season is over.’ ”

Kurisu said he spoke Friday to Farrington coach Daniel Sanchez, who declined to comment after the game.

“All these wins and losses mean nothing to me because the top needs to be fixed. I don’t understand when we have one group saying you belong in this division and another group saying nope too bad and they get overwritten. It’s like UH trying to play in the SEC but with no practices. Is that fair?

“I just appreciate Coach Sanchez. We had a good talk. We both agreed it’s not right what is happening with the OIA. We have a great conference, we have great coaches, we have great student-athletes, but they are hindering certain schools and allowing certain schools to flourish and that’s unfair.”

Seven teams make up the Open Division this season, with six in Division I and nine in Division II.

Leilehua went 5-1 in OIA Division I in 2019 and lost to Moanalua in both the regular season and the OIA championship game. Na Menehune remain in Division I.

Three of the seven teams in the OIA Open Division had been outscored by 84 points or more in four games entering this weekend.

All three Open Division games played last weekend were decided by 29 or more points.

Kahuku beat Farrington earlier this year 75-6. The Mules have lost 55-0 to the Red Raiders and 38-0 to Mililani. In five games, they have scored 22 points.

Waianae 12, No. 10 Kapolei 3

The Seariders found an offensive spark in the second half against the host Hurricanes and made sure the race for the No. 4 spot in the OIA Open Tournament will not go down to the final week of the regular season.

Waianae came up empty of its first seven possessions before finding the end zone on consecutive drives.

The Seariders took a 6-3 lead on a 40-yard pass from Tarent Moniz-Babb to Joshua Santiago down the right side with 1:38 left in the third quarter.

“It was a really needed play and he threw the ball to me and I made the play,” said Santiago, a junior. “I made it for the team.”

Waianae scored on its next possession on a 3-yard run by Alvin Quisquirin-Sabagala to make it 12-3. The drive lasted 10 plays, covered 70 yards and took 6:15 off the clock.

“It was like an old-school Waianae football team. We ran that ball into the end zone,” said Waianae coach Matt Murakawa.

Kapolei fumbled the ball away and lost a muffed punt late in the game to sabotage any chance of a rally.

The Seariders, who have a bye next week, concluded the regular season at 3-3, which is good enough for the final spot in the tournament.

“It’s really important for us. I don’t remember the last time we’ve been to the playoffs, so this is huge for all Seariders, past, present and future,” Murakawa said. “It’s a big step for us.”

Moniz-Babb was 5-for-10 for 128 yards and Santiago caught two passes for 83 yards.

Waianae allowed 155 yards of total offense. The Seariders’ Kelsun Feleti had a sack and a fumble recovery.

“The defense was championship quality today.” Murakawa said. “We called a super good game — we put pressure on them when we had to, played zone when we had to and that was pretty much how we planned it.”

The only score of the first half came on a 21-yard field goal by Kapolei’s Hurley Kennedy with 2:02 remaining before halftime.

Waianae rotated Moniz-Babb and Kilohana Thomas at quarterback on virtually every other snap before halftime. Moniz-Babb and Akoni Halemano played quarterback in the second half.

The Seariders went three-and-out on their first five possessions. On their sixth and final drive of the half, Moniz-Babb hit Santiago on a 43-yard completion to the Kapolei 32, but the drive stalled at the 23.

The Hurricanes’ defense recorded four sacks before halftime.

Kapolei had 93 yards of total offense in the first half, while Waianae had 39.

Ezra Sidotti finished with 13 carries for 91 yards for the Hurricanes (1-4).

Kyle Sakamoto, Star-Advertiser

‘Iolani 40, Roosevelt 7

It was a good news, bad news night for No. 6 ‘Iolani in a 40-7 win over Roosevelt on Friday night.

The good: Running back Brody Bantolina rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. A 37-yard scoring run in the third quarter landed the senior at exactly 1,000 yards for the season. He had two more carries after that and now has 1,022 yards.

The bad: Quarterback Micah Hoomanawanui suffered a shoulder injury on a deep throw, taking a clean hit from a pass rusher early in the third quarter. He sat the rest of the game.

For now, the Raiders are 9-0 overall and already have a berth in the Division I state championships wrapped up. The work of Bantolina and his offensive line has been relentless.

“The line is a different breed. They’re excellent and they block for me. I couldn’t do what I do without them,” Bantolina said.

Roosevelt (1-4, 1-3 OIA D-I) played a gritty game with eight missing starters, a linebacker filling in at quarterback, and standout linebacker Kaeo Akana on a recruiting trip. But that LB/QB, Kamuela Kaaihue, was at the heart of the stout effort. At 6 feet, 3 inches and 215 pounds, he was a load to bring down.

“Roosevelt is a good team right there, missing people. I’d hate to see them when they’re at full strength,” ‘Iolani coach Wendell Look said.

Kaeo Miyahira was explosive with two TDs for ‘Iolani.

After the Raiders partially blocked Roosevelt’s punt, Allison Chang’s 28-yard field goal opened the scoring with 8:48 left in the opening quarter.

Moments later, Roosevelt muffed a punt return at its 4-yard line and ‘lolani recovered in the end zone for an apparent touchdown, but a penalty on Roosevelt, unexplained, brought the ball back to the Rough Riders’ 39-yard line. ‘Iolani failed to convert on fourth-and-3.

The visiting Raiders got their first touchdown on their third possession. Bantolina launched over the goal line on a 5-yard run for a 10-0 ‘Iolani lead with 4:14 left in the first quarter.

Early in the second, the Raiders picked up a safety when a punt snap bounced and ‘Iolani sacked punter Micaiah Garan in the back of the end zone. It was 12-0 with nine minutes to go in the second quarter.

With Kaaihue scrambling and picking up yardage while taking on multiple tacklers each time, Roosevelt drove 54 yards in eight plays. Kaaihue was injured late in the drive, but Christian Aarona filled in for the last three snaps, and Silas Kekahuna scored on a 2-yard run to cut the lead to 12-7 with 4:34 left in the first half.

‘Iolani regained momentum on a 75-yard touchdown pass from Hoomanawanui to Miyahira for a 19-7 cushion with 2:52 to go in the second quarter. The Raiders threatened to score again just before halftime, but Dean Mizukami picked a pass near the goal line and returned it 14 yards.

The Raiders put the game out of reach with Bantolina’s 37-yard scoring run and a 9-yard pass from backup Kualau Manuel to Miyahira, opening the lead to 33-7 late in the third quarter.

Miyahira’s 66-yard end-around on the left side to pay dirt accounted for the final TD.

Paul Honda, Star-Advertiser

Kaiser 38, Nanakuli 32

Fourteen yards made all the difference for the Kaiser as a last second defensive stop clinched a win against the Golden Hawks and a berth in the OIA Division II final.

“I thought it was a heck of a game,” Kaiser coach Tim Seamen said of the win. “I give a lot of credit to Nanakuli. They fought hard all the way through. It was an entertaining game for the fans. I didn’t enjoy it so much. But it was great job by both teams. A lot of offense, a lot of big plays. Both teams fought all the way through, so it was a really good football game.”

Quarterback Easton Yoshino led the way for the Cougars, tossing four touchdown passes, including three in the first half. Yoshino threw for 321 yards on 25-for-43 passing. Justin Kanekoa caught three of Yoshino’s touchdowns, while hauling in eight catches for 105 yards. Kanekoa was one of two Cougars receivers to eclipse the 100-yard mark. Kamakana Mahiko led the team with 116 yards on 10 catches. Kai Blackston led all runners with a game-best 109 yards on 18 carries with a rushing touchdown.

Yoshino and the Cougars opened the scoring in the wire-to-wire victory, overcoming an early three-and-out to put together a scoring drive. After leaning on Blackston early in the drive, Yoshino capitalized on his big-play receivers, finding Donovan Reis for a 40-yard score on the first of three straight scoring drives. Kaiser’s next points came on Shane Smith’s 25-yard field goal to open the second quarter. Reis found himself on the stat sheet again, this time on the other side of the ball. Reis picked off Nanakuli quarterback Keahi Ah Sui to set up Kaiser’s third straight score, a 24-yard connection from Yoshino to Kanekoa.

Ah Sui overcame his interception with a 13-yard touchdown strike to Joseph Lewis IV to cut the lead to 17-7. The two squads traded interceptions over the next two drives, before Kaiser continued a strong first half with Yoshino’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Kanekoa right before halftime.

Trailing 24-7 with 24 minutes to play, Nanakuli went on the offensive. Ah Sui took advantage of a short field after the opening kickoff, finding a familiar face in Lewis for a 29-yard touchdown. The Golden Hawks defense did its part, forcing a pair of Yoshino incompletions before an illegal forward pass gave the ball back to Nanakuli, to the excitement of a raucous home crowd. The fans didn’t get a chance to settle down, as Ah Sui connected with Allen Mahoe III on the first play of the drive, an 89-yard catch-and-run to make it a one-score game.

Kaiser recovered from the Nanakuli surge, blocking a punt on the goal line to set up a 1-yard Blackston rushing touchdown to give the Cougars a 31-19 lead heading into the final quarter. Nanakuli and Kaiser traded blows in the fourth, as Ah Sui’s 25-yard touchdown to Lewis was matched by Yoshino’s 17-yard toss to Kanekoa. The Golden Hawks finally closed the gap when Ah Sui again found Lewis for a 28-yard touchdown throw to make it 38-32. Nanakuli had its chance to complete the furious comeback after a Kaiser three-and-out, but Ah Sui’s final pass from the Cougars 14-yard line sailed over the outstretched hands of his receiver and fell incomplete.

In the end, in addition to his five touchdown passes, Ah Sui finished the game with a game-high 359 yards on 22-for-48 passing. Lewis was on the receiving end of four Ah Sui touchdown tosses, and racked up a game-best 137 receiving yards.

Jonathan Chen, Star-Advertiser

Pearl City 27, Kaimuki 0

The Chargers (3-3) notched a homecoming victory over the Bulldogs (1-4) as senior quarterback Sefo Feesago passed for 186 yards and two touchdowns and added 44 yards and a score on five carries.

“Sefo played a heck of a game,” Pearl City head coach Robin Kami said. “I know he always wants to play defense, but we need him on offense. He did well and had good composure.”

Feesago scored the first touchdown of the game on a 9-yard run, but a bad snap forced junior kicker Marcus Rodriguez to fall on the ball to make the score 6-0.

In the second quarter, Pearl City senior defensive back Mark Moreno intercepted Kaimuki senior quarterback Sione Taufa’s pass and returned the ball 35 yards for a pick-6. Rodriguez’s kick made it 13-0 at the half.

Chargers senior wide receiver Joshua Gleason caught a 13-yard pass from Feesago with Rodriguez nailing the extra point for Pearl City’s 20-0 score in the third quarter. Rodriguez caught a 1-yard pass in the end zone and then made the extra point to secure the Chargers 27-0 victory.

Noelle Kakimoto, Special to the Star-Advertiser

Leilehua 9, Farrington 6

at Skippa Diaz Stadium

Leilehua (1-4, 1-4) 0 6 0 3 — 9

Farrington (0-5, 0-5) 0 0 0 6 — 6

Lei — Keawe Andres 6 pass from Pono Arindain (kick failed)

Far — Malouamaua Faleao 35 pass from MJ Moreno (kick blocked)

Lei — FG Jonathan Breceda 23

RUSHING—Leilehua: Jett Cabal 17-103, Aliiolani Kahanu 1-21, Arindain 6-7, Jacob Gamponia 1-(minus 3), Andres 1-(minus 5). Farrington: Zechariah Molitau 14-41, Josiah Chaffin 3-6, Syracuse Kahakai 1-3, Cyrus Falefia 1-(minus 1), Moreno 7-(minus 17).

PASSING—Leilehua: Arindain 13-30-2-120. Farrington: Moreno 11-21–1-108, Cade Rodriguez 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Leilehua: Brayden Furtado 5-64, Andres 3-15, Timothy Arnold 2-23, Cabal 2-6, Gamponia 1-12. Farrington: Faleao 5-57, Molitau 5-47, Josiah Chaffin 1-4.

Junior varsity — Farrington 26, Leilehua 6

Waianae 12, No. 10 Kapolei 3

At Kapolei

Waianae (3-3) 0 0 6 6 — 12

Kapolei (1-4) 0 3 0 0 — 3

Kap—FG Hurley Kennedy 21

Wain—Joshua Santiago 40 pass from Tarent Moniz-Babb (kick blocked)

Wain—Alvin Quisquirin-Sabagala 3 run (pass failed)

RUSHING—Waianae: Quisquirin-Sabagala 17-49, Chayce Gomes 0-12 (zero carries because he picked up a fumble), Akoni Halemano 1-(minus 4), Tevin Wilbur 3-(minus 4), Joeziah Clifton 1-(minus 7), Kilohana Thomas 1-(minus 9), Team 1-(minus 12), Tarent Moniz-Babb 5-(minus 12). Kapolei: Ezra Sidotti 13-91, Braedon Pieper 4-19, Caleb Dela Pena-Pihana 2-6, Eian Albano 3-2, Vaimetua Kamakele 1-1, Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa 7-(minus 32).

PASSING—Waianae: Moniz-Babb 5-10-0-128, Halemano 1-1-0-16, Thomas 1-3-0-0. Kapolei: Tagovailoa-Amosa 7-19-0-68.

RECEIVING—Waianae: Santiago 2-83, Halemano 2-30, Wilbur 1-16, Gomes 1-15, Quisquirin-Sabagala 1-0. Kapolei: Riley Camarillo 2-27, Mason Gomez 2-20, Sidotti 2-6, Alea Nahulu-Mahelona 1-15.

JV—Kapolei 50, Waianae 14

Kaiser 38, Nanakuli 32

At Nanakuli

Kaiser (6-0) 7 17 7 7 — 38

Nanakuli (3-2) 0 7 12 13 — 32

KAIS—Donovan Reis 40 pass from Yoshino (Smith kick)

KAIS—FG Shane Smith 25

KAIS—Justin Kaneoka 24 pass from Yoshino (Smith kick)

NANA—Joseph Lewis IV 13 pass from Keahi Ah Sui (Branztyn Reyes kick)

KAIS—Kanekoa 14 pass from Yoshino (Smith kick)

NANA—Lewis IV 29 pass from Ah Sui (kick failed)

NANA—Allen Mahoe III 89 pass from Ah Sui (Run failed)

KAIS—Kai Blackston 1 run (Smith kick)

NANA—Lewis IV 25 pass from Ah Sui (Pass failed)

KAIS—Kanekoa 17 pass from Yoshino (Smith kick)

NANA—Lewis IV 28 pass from Ah Sui (Reyes kick)

RUSHING— Kaiser: Blackston 18-109, Yoshino 4-30, Ryder Rodrigues 7-21, Kamakana Mahiko 1-(minus 1). Nanakuli: Ah Sui 12-78, Lewis IV 1-34, Asinsin 7-18, Kalili 1-16, TEAM 1-(minus 1).

PASSING— Kaiser: Yoshino 25-43-1-321. Nanakuli: Ah Sui 22-48-2-359.

RECEIVING— Kaiser: Mahiko 10-116, Kanekoa 8-105, Reis 2-48, Keagan Lime 4-31, Rodrigues 1-21. Nanakuli: Lewis IV 8-137, Mahoe III 3-106, Kalili 5-76, Asinsin 3-19, Hansen Salausa-Ka’awa 2-17, Richard Frederico 1-4.

‘Iolani 40, Roosevelt 7

At Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium

‘Iolani (9-0, 6-0 ILH D-I/D-II) 10 9 14 7 — 40

Roosevelt (1-3, 1-2 OIA D-I) 0 7 0 0 — 7

IOL—FG Allison Chang 28

IOL—Brody Bantolina 5 run (Chang kick)

IOL—Safety, punter tackled in end zone

ROOS—Silas Kekahuna 2 run (Porter Ellis kick)

IOL—Kaeo Miyahira 75 pass from Micah Hoomanawanui (Chang kick)

IOL—Bantolina 37 run (Chang kick)

IOL—Miyahira 9 pass from Hoomanawanui (Chang kick)

Individual statistics

RUSHING—Iol: Brody Bantolina 18-126, Keao Miyahira 2-82, Cainen Torres 9-11. Roos: Silas Kekahuna 5-21, Kamuela Kaaihue 17-18, Kai He 1-2, Landen Kalani 1-2, Tiana Burgess 4-2, team, 2-(-25), Nicholas Garner 1-4.

PASSING—Iol: Micah Hoomanawanui 13-24-1-173, Kualau Manuel 8-8-0-44. Roos: Kaaihue 9-20-0-103, Christian Aarona 1-1-0-11.

RECEIVING—Iol: Kai Preusser 4-39, Bantolina 2-13, Tristan Martinez 8-46, Keao Miyahira 4-106, Taniela Taliauli 1-3, Tyger Hayashi 2-10. Roos: Jayden Gaopoa-Montgomery 2-24, George Matsunaga 3-52, Keanu Bezares 1-1, Kalua Nahale 2-10, Kekahuna 1-10, Olin Kaaihue 1-17.

Pearl City 27, Kaimuki 0

at Pearl City H.S.

Kaimuki (1-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Pearl City (3-3) 6 7 14 0 — 27

PC – Sefo Feesago 9 run (Marcus Rodriguez run failed)

PC – Mark Moreno 35 interception (Rodriguez kick)

PC – Joshua Gleason 13 pass from Feesago (Rodriguez kick)

PC – Rodriguez 1 pass from Feesago (Rodriguez kick)

RUSHING—Kaimuki: Ofa Vehikite 12-55, Joshua Leota Jr. 6-21, Sione Taufa 3-18, Zach Kuratsu 3-4, Avin Tanioka 1-4, TEAM 1-(minus 15). Pearl City: Caleb Kaai 8-53, Feesago 5-44, Shaedyn Quemado 3-23, Ryan Littlejohn 1-(minus 10), TEAM 1-(minus 13).

PASSING—Kaimuki: Taufa 3-16-3-16, Tanioka 2-2-0-10. Pearl City: Feesago 19-28-1-186, Littlejohn 8-11-0-63.

RECEIVING—Kaimuki: Vehikite 1-17, Jeremiah White 4-9. Pearl City: Gleason 5-88, Micah Higa 9-66, Zion Gella-Kaulia 1-47, Bradley Kansou 7-45, Rodriguez 2-9, Kaai 2-0, Quemado 1-(minus 6).