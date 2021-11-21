Top News Police arrest woman for murder after she allegedly hits two people with car By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 7:28 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Honolulu police arrested a 53 year-old woman this afternoon who allegedly ended an argument by a hitting two people with her car, killing one of them. On Friday at about 10:04 p.m. in Wahiawa, police say Tina Marie Amado got into an argument with a 58 year-old woman and a 44 year-old man. The fight got heated and Amado allegedly got into her silver 2011 Toyota Camry, four-door sedan and drove it into the man and woman. Amado left after hitting the pair. The 44 year-old man refused treatment but the 58 year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner did not identify the 58 year-old woman. Police did not say what Amado’s relationship was to the people she was fighting with or what started the argument. On Sunday at about 4:18 p.m., police found Amado in the Haleiwa area and arrested her for murder in the second degree and attempted murder in the second degree. Previous Story Navy says 14,000 gallons of fuel and water have spilled from Red Hill