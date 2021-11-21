Police arrest woman for murder after she allegedly hits two people with car

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu police arrested a 53 year-old woman this afternoon who allegedly ended an argument by a hitting two people with her car, killing one of them.

On Friday at about 10:04 p.m. in Wahiawa, police say Tina Marie Amado got into an argument with a 58 year-old woman and a 44 year-old man. The fight got heated and Amado allegedly got into her silver 2011 Toyota Camry, four-door sedan and drove it into the man and woman. Amado left after hitting the pair.

The 44 year-old man refused treatment but the 58 year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner did not identify the 58 year-old woman.

Police did not say what Amado’s relationship was to the people she was fighting with or what started the argument.

On Sunday at about 4:18 p.m., police found Amado in the Haleiwa area and arrested her for murder in the second degree and attempted murder in the second degree.