comscore Police arrest woman for murder after she allegedly hits two people with car | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Police arrest woman for murder after she allegedly hits two people with car

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 7:28 p.m.

Read more

Previous Story
Navy says 14,000 gallons of fuel and water have spilled from Red Hill

Scroll Up