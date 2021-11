Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Sisters of the Neversea”

By Cynthia Leitich Smith

This modern reimagining of “Peter Pan” follows Lily, a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation, and her stepsister Wendy. Peter and Belle, the fairy, lure them to a transformed Neverland. Ages 9-12

“Three Things I Know Are True”

By Betty Culley

Life changes for Liv when her brother, Jonah, accidentally shoots himself with a gun belonging to his friend Clay’s dad. Jonah needs round-the-clock care to stay alive, and Liv feels her brother is still there inside his broken body. Clay is her friend, too, and she refuses to turn away from him just like she refuses to give up on Jonah. Ages 14 and up