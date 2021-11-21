Shawn Kekoa Pimental’s latest project, Kulaiwi, releases new album
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY SHAWN KEKOA PIMENTAL
Shawn Kekoa Pimental, 49, has four Na Hoku Hanohano Awards for his work as a record producer and one for his work as a studio engineer.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree