comscore Kokua Line: How do I get my vital records from outside Hawaii? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: How do I get my vital records from outside Hawaii?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.

Question: Where is the clearinghouse for vital records for U.S. states? I need my records from outside Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Plans advancing for 10th Ward Village tower
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: October 11 – October 15, 2021

Scroll Up