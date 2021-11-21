Hilo ends volleyball season with win

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team concluded its regular season on Saturday, defeating Hawaii Pacific 25-16, 25-14, 21-25, 25-20 in Hilo. Read more

UH Hilo women roll past Multnomah

Mandi Kawaha had a career-high 23 points, powering the Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team to an 84-64 win on Saturday over Multnomah in Hilo.

Kawaha was one of four players to score in double figures for the Vulcans (2-0). Nikki Miller had a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds, with Sara Shimizu adding 14 points and Jenna Waki chipping in 13 points.

Maddie Hill led the Lions (0-6) with 11 points.

HPU blows out Northwest Indian in hoops

Jackson Young and Colton Martin each scored 15 points, leading the Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team to a 116-55 blowout win over Northwest Indian College on Saturday at the Shark Tank.

Young knocked down five of six shots from 3-point range, while Martin hit four of six from distance. Rodney Hounshell added 14 points for the Sharks (3-1), while Max Topham had 12 points and Trey Miller had 10. The Sharks shot 54.8% from the field, and 45.2% from 3-point range.

Kobe Johns had 20 points to lead the Eagles (0-2).

Hilo ends season with win

The Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team concluded its regular season on Saturday, defeating Hawaii Pacific 25-16, 25-14, 21-25, 25-20 in Hilo.

Brianna Beale hammered down 14 kills and added 21 digs to lead the Vulcans (17-7, 14-6 PacWest). Nicole Ferris led the Sharks (7-20, 6-16) with 12 kills.