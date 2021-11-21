Hawaii Beat | Sports Hilo ends volleyball season with win By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:58 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team concluded its regular season on Saturday, defeating Hawaii Pacific 25-16, 25-14, 21-25, 25-20 in Hilo. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. UH Hilo women roll past Multnomah Mandi Kawaha had a career-high 23 points, powering the Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team to an 84-64 win on Saturday over Multnomah in Hilo. Kawaha was one of four players to score in double figures for the Vulcans (2-0). Nikki Miller had a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds, with Sara Shimizu adding 14 points and Jenna Waki chipping in 13 points. Maddie Hill led the Lions (0-6) with 11 points. HPU blows out Northwest Indian in hoops Jackson Young and Colton Martin each scored 15 points, leading the Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team to a 116-55 blowout win over Northwest Indian College on Saturday at the Shark Tank. Young knocked down five of six shots from 3-point range, while Martin hit four of six from distance. Rodney Hounshell added 14 points for the Sharks (3-1), while Max Topham had 12 points and Trey Miller had 10. The Sharks shot 54.8% from the field, and 45.2% from 3-point range. Kobe Johns had 20 points to lead the Eagles (0-2). Hilo ends season with win The Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team concluded its regular season on Saturday, defeating Hawaii Pacific 25-16, 25-14, 21-25, 25-20 in Hilo. Brianna Beale hammered down 14 kills and added 21 digs to lead the Vulcans (17-7, 14-6 PacWest). Nicole Ferris led the Sharks (7-20, 6-16) with 12 kills. Previous Story Scoreboard Next Story Scoreboard