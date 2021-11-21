comscore Hilo ends volleyball season with win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hilo ends volleyball season with win

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:58 p.m.

The Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team concluded its regular season on Saturday, defeating Hawaii Pacific 25-16, 25-14, 21-25, 25-20 in Hilo. Read more

