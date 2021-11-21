comscore Hawaii offense explodes in beating Colorado State 50-45 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii offense explodes in beating Colorado State 50-45

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM UH’s Nick Mardner celebrated with fans after scoring on a 42-yard reception in the third quarter.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Chevan Cordeiro eluded a Colorado State defender.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii running back Dedrick Parson finds the end zone for his second touchdown of the fourth quarter.

Hawaii’s offense and defense rocked, and in the end, it was a roll that secured a statement-making 50-45 football victory over Colorado State. Read more

