comscore Hawaii breaks skid at Cal Poly, clinches tie for Big West women’s volleyball title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii breaks skid at Cal Poly, clinches tie for Big West women’s volleyball title

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.

For the first time since 2016, the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team rolled out of the Mott Athletics Center after a win over Cal Poly on Saturday, leaving town with at least a share of the Big West title. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 21, 2021
Next Story
Hawaii offense explodes in beating Colorado State 50-45

Scroll Up