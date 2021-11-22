Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Long road for short-term rental law Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The city’s progress on creating better controls over short-term vacation rentals is turning into a longer- term process. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The city’s progress on creating better controls over short-term vacation rentals is turning into a longer- term process. What might’ve been a new law crafted by mid-January, now likely will be pushed back another four months — due to lawmaking procedures, a sparser holiday calendar for meetings, and the city Department of Planning and Permitting’s own stumbles. Most recently, DPP submitted the wrong version of Bill 41 to the City Council for consideration. Here’s hoping more time on this complex issue will result in a better law to keep illegal vacation rentals at bay. Bailing out of Waianae rental project Property management generally hasn’t been a strong suit for government. Privatization of the management duties has been the go-to solution for a number of low-income rental projects over the years. The latest entry may be the much smaller, 72-unit Kulia I Ka Nuu in Waianae, and in this case, the whole project is being sold by the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. under a 75-year lease. Let’s hope the new owners of what is much-needed units for low-income tenants can keep it going well. Previous Story Column: Inside the Medicare Advantage plans, many now being probed