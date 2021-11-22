comscore Honolulu homes are underpriced, academic study claims | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu homes are underpriced, academic study claims

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 2:12 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM This home in the Laulani neighborhood of Ewa by Gentry illustrates the existing seller’s market in Honolulu. The home was listed on Oct. 2 for $830,000, went into escrow six days later and closed Nov. 16 at a price of $860,000. An academic study, however, claims that Honolulu homes have been selling at a “discount” this year.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    This home in the Laulani neighborhood of Ewa by Gentry illustrates the existing seller’s market in Honolulu. The home was listed on Oct. 2 for $830,000, went into escrow six days later and closed Nov. 16 at a price of $860,000. An academic study, however, claims that Honolulu homes have been selling at a “discount” this year.

A new academic study contends that Honolulu is the best place among major U.S. metropolitan housing markets to buy a home at a “discount.” Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: October 11 – October 15, 2021

Scroll Up