Hawaii Rainbow Wahine basketball team wins first game of the season, 71-68 against Portland State

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team found a fun and exhilarating way Sunday to end its early-season losing streak.

Amy Atwell scored 29 points and Meilani McBee hit a pair of late 3-pointers, including the go-ahead field goal with 17 seconds remaining, as Hawaii beat Portland State 71-68 in the Bank of Hawaii Classic at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

“Great to have Mei back on the court,” said Hawaii coach Laura Beeman. “Those were two unbelievably big shots. Ice water in the veins. I’m really proud of this kid because she works really hard.”

The Vikings, who trailed by 15 early on, went on a 20-5 run to take a 61-56 lead with 3:18 left. Esmeralda Morales had 10 points and Mia ‘Uhila added six during the surge.

“That’s our youth and inexperience in being able to get a lead and keep that lead and expound upon that lead,” Beeman said.

McBee’s first 3-pointer cut the Rainbow Wahine’s deficit to 65-64 with 1:21 remaining. Her second, from the left wing, put Hawaii up 69-68 with 17 seconds left. McBee, who had missed two games this season because of injury, had only two points prior to her late surge.

“No hesitation at all. That’s just how I play,” said McBee of taking the two big shots.

Hawaii’s Kallin Spiller got a steal on Portland State’s next possession and Nae Nae Calhoun was fouled and hit two free throws with 4.7 seconds remaining to put the Rainbow Wahine up three.

McBee got a steal on the Vikings’ final possession to seal to win.

“We locked in,” Beeman said of the final two defensive possessions. “Prior to that our defense had some lapses. We missed assignments, we didn’t know what coverages we were in and had a hard time finding the ball at times and we didn’t recognize who we needed to close out on. The last two possessions we really picked up the intensity and knew what we were doing with our schemes. That’s what I’m the most proud of.”

Spiller added 20 points and eight rebounds and Calhoun had eight assists for the Rainbow Wahine (1-3).

Atwell finished 11 of 19 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

“It’s nice when I’m hitting shots and they’re finding me and my teammates can get me in those positions,” said Atwell, who scored 30 in a loss to Portland on Friday. “I’m going to come out there and do my job every night. If the ball’s falling, it’s falling. If it’s not, then it’s not.”

Hawaii had lost its first three games by an average of 29 points, while allowing 89 points a contest, but looked like a different team early against Portland State. Atwell scored the first eight points of the game as Hawaii took apart Portland State’s 1-3-1 zone. Atwell’s layup off a steal and assist from Kelsie Imai put the Rainbow Wahine ahead 17-2 with 5:17 left in the first quarter.

Hawaii was 9 of 15 from the field in the quarter, while Portland State was 3 of 21 with zero assists.

“Thank goodness because they beat us every other quarter,” Beeman said of her team’s start. “Amy came out hot again. That’s nice because it made her very confident and the team was confident with that. The hot start was incredibly important based on the lulls we had during the game.”

The Vikings (3-1) got their feet under them in the second quarter, cutting the Rainbow Wahine’s lead to 29-24 on a 3-pointer by Esmeralda Morales with 1:35 left before halftime.

Atwell scored the final five points of the of half as Hawaii took a 34-24. She scored 18 points before halftime on 7-for-11 shooting from the field, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range.

Morales had 20 points and Alaya Fitzgerald added 17 for the Vikings (3-1).