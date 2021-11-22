Sports NFL Islanders Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII >> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. >> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Sent his lone punt 31 yards to the 10-yard line and put two of his eight kickoffs into the end zone. He also served as holder on field goals and extra points. >> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Got on the field for 16 special teams plays, getting in on two tackles inside the 20-yard line on kickoffs and getting an assisted tackle on a punt return. FARRINGTON >> Breiden Fehoko, Chargers nose tackle: Started on the defensive line and was in on three tackles of Steelers running back Najee Harris. KAHUKU >> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Didn’t practice all week and was inactive for Sunday’s game with a quadriceps injury. KAMEHAMEHA >> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans linebacker: Started at weakside linebacker and led the team with 12 tackles. He also hit the quarterback twice and knocked down two passes. His highlight was an interception and 82-yard return before being chased down by Dontrell Hilliard. LEILEHUA >> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Denver had a bye this week. PUNAHOU >> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started at right defensive end but was in on only one tackle. >> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Kicked three field goals (from 43, 34 and 37 yards) and an extra point. He also handled six kickoffs, one of them for a touchback. SAINT LOUIS >> Tyson Alualu, Steelers, defensive end: Active roster. >> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Was the first lineman off the bench to help the Eagles pile up 242 rushing yards, but quarterback Jalen Hurts was sacked three times. >> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: Was active but did not play in the loss to the Bengals. >> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Started at quarterback and threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns with an interception on 33 attempts. He also ran the ball three times for six yards. Previous Story LeBron draws blood on Stewart’s face in Pistons-Lakers melee