NFL Islanders

Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads. Read more

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Sent his lone punt 31 yards to the 10-yard line and put two of his eight kickoffs into the end zone. He also served as holder on field goals and extra points.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Got on the field for 16 special teams plays, getting in on two tackles inside the 20-yard line on kickoffs and getting an assisted tackle on a punt return.

FARRINGTON

>> Breiden Fehoko, Chargers nose tackle: Started on the defensive line and was in on three tackles of Steelers running back Najee Harris.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Didn’t practice all week and was inactive for Sunday’s game with a quadriceps injury.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans linebacker: Started at weakside linebacker and led the team with 12 tackles. He also hit the quarterback twice and knocked down two passes. His highlight was an interception and 82-yard return before being chased down by Dontrell Hilliard.

LEILEHUA

>> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Denver had a bye this week.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started at right defensive end but was in on only one tackle.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Kicked three field goals (from 43, 34 and 37 yards) and an extra point. He also handled six kickoffs, one of them for a touchback.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers, defensive end: Active roster.

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Was the first lineman off the bench to help the Eagles pile up 242 rushing yards, but quarterback Jalen Hurts was sacked three times.

>> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: Was active but did not play in the loss to the Bengals.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Started at quarterback and threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns with an interception on 33 attempts. He also ran the ball three times for six yards.